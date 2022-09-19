Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski played a steady round of golf Monday despite a lengthy weather delay for medalist honors in the Section 8-AA individual golf qualifier at Uniontown Country Club.
Tomalski leads 13 other golfers into the WPIAL Class AA finals first round (semifinals) at Hannastown Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 26.
Tomalski played the front nine in 3-under 33 and finished the back in 3-over 38 for an even-par round of 71
“I was 3-under on the front and 3-over on the back,” said Tomalski. “My drive was working until the 14th, 15th hole. My wedges were good and my putter was amazing.”
Tomalski had a rough turn until a birdie on No. 12.
“Then I gave it back on No. 13. I had birdie on No. 14, and give it right back on No. 15. I had par on No. 16. I missed an eight-footer dead straight. I birdied No. 18,” said Tomalski. “The back was a scramble, but I’m still happy to shoot a 38.
Elizabeth Forward senior Logan Monzak quipped to the golfers on the balcony he had 15 strokes to sink his short birdie putt on No. 18. He didn’t need all the putts, finishing with a 2-over 72. He played both sides in 36 with birdies on Nos. 3, 16 and 18.
“The greens were consistent. The fairways and the rough were a little wet (after the rain),” said Monzak.
Monzak felt he would be able to meet the target score.
“I was pretty confident. I didn’t really have a score in mind,” said Monzak. “I didn’t have a game plan coming in. I trusted my game and played well.”
Monzak admitted his had the finals at Oakmont Country Club in his sights.
“I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve been there, but never played it,” said Monzak.
The Leopards’ Rogan Maloney wasn’t happy with his round, but his 75 easily met the target score of 86.
“Honestly, I thought the whole game was off,” said Maloney. “But, I put a round together. I couldn’t get anything going my way.”
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish literally limped home after tweaking his right ankle on the way to the 10th tee. The junior still shot 3-over 73.
“I was walking up the hill to the 10th tee box. Nothing twisted. It just popped,” said Voytish. “If I could get my drive in play, I was ok. I just turned my hips. I couldn’t get my foot drag.
“I just put myself in play and just two-putted.”
Voytish saved one stroke when he chipped in for birdie on the 17th hole.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely shot 8-over 78 to advance through to the next round. Erdely came through with tape to help Voytish.
“I have a wrist injury, so I keep pre-wrap and tape in my bag,” explained Erdely.
Erdely had a rollercoaster round, but finished strong after going 2-over in the last seven holes. He also had a solid finish on the front nine after the rain delay.
“I parred Nos. 8 and 9. That actually saved me,” said Erdely, who went bogey on No. 10 and double bogey on No. 11. “I was just trying to shoot 75 or 74. I had a little more than I wanted.”
Belle Vernon teammates Jack Edwards (77) and Jordan Mocello (81) also qualified.
“I know I was going to make it, but the back nine killed me,” said Mocello.
Belle Vernon freshman Jack Edwards shot 77 to qualify.
“I came in with a game plan to hit greens in regulation,” said Edwards. “My putting had been hurting me, but my putting helped me today.”
Charleroi senior Colton Palonder shot 81 to extend his season.
“After the rain delay, I didn’t start so good,” said Palonder, who was on the fifth hole. “I didn’t come out strong, but there was never a time where I had to make this shot to qualify.
“I wanted to stay reserved. I had birdie on No. 13. That was good for my confidence. After that birdie, I knew I would be in good shape.”
Geibel Catholic senior Evan Bower needed to make his putt on the final hole to shoot 86, and did.
“I had to make the putt on No. 17. I had to make par to qualify. I had a 12-footer for par. I had a good roll and put it into the cup,” said Bower.
Uniontown’s Wade Brugger also just made the cut with 86.
“I hit the number, barely,” said Brugger. “I was steady. I had three or four double bogeys and some bogeys. I had no birdies.
“I was hoping to make it with a little bit more, but I’m in.”
Uniontown’s Greg Fox (86), Charleroi’s Elliot Lenhart (86), and Elizabeth Forward’s Mitchell Vuick (85) and Lucien Kite (85) also made the cut to advance out of the qualifier.
