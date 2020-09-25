Nick Nagy scored in overtime to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 victory at Thomas Jefferson in a battle between two undefeated Section 3-AAA boys soccer teams on Thursday night.
The victory leaves the Leopards (5-0, 6-0) alone in first place while the Jaguars (4-1, 5-1) slip into second, one game ahead of Laurel Highlands and Trinity.
Each team scored once in the first half with Daniel Gordon putting in the Belle Vernon goal.
Leopards goalkeeper TJ Watson stopped three of four shots.
