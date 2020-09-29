Belle Vernon junior Tyler Mocello and sophomore Patrick Bush had very different rounds but both golfers along with Albert Gallatin junior Matt Karpeal advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA individual boys golf championships on Tuesday.
The top 18 finishers at the semifinals, held at at Hannastown Golf Club, qualified for the final at South Hills Country Club on Oct. 6. Ringgold’s Seth Callaway and Uniontown’s Gage Brugger and Logan Voytish failed to advance.
Mocello had a consistent round with two birdies and five bogeys in shooting a 3-over 73 and landed in a three-way tie for fifth-place finish on a wet, damp day.
“I just played the course Sunday and it played completely different today,” Mocello said. “Sunday was very dry, hard, balls were rolling out. Today was very soft, wet and the greens were a lot slower.”
Mocello went 36-37 and followed up a bogey with a birdie twice, on Nos. 4 and 5, and 13 and 14.
“Even the pros have bad holes, so they happen, I try not to let it bother me and move on,” said Mocello, who missed out on advancing last year by three shots.
Bush also came up short in the semifinals a year ago and was reeling after a 42 on the front nine and back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine, leaving him at 9-over. He gathered himself and shot 3-under the rest of the way with three straight birdies at one point to finish in 12th place with a 6-over 76.
“I was pretty disappointed with myself because I felt like I wasn’t playing the best I could,” Bush said. “On the back I kind of changed my mentality and told myself I can still do this. Then I birdied 13, 14 and 15 and that really helped me out.
“After missing out last year, I’m pretty happy to go out and make the cut this year.”
Karpeal was tied with Bush for 12th until a double-bogey on No. 18 gave him an 8-over 78 and dropped him down to 14th, but still made the cut by two strokes. Otherwise, Karpeal had 11 pars and six bogeys with three on the front nine and three on the back.
“I messed up on the last two holes on the front and the last hole on the back,” said Karpeal. “The cut was a lot lower than everyone thought. They expected it to be in the low-to-mid-80s.”
Karpeal met his season goal.
“I wanted to move on. I came into the year wanting to qualify. Coach (Bernie) Wydo told me I’m the first AG golfer to make it to (the WPIAL golf finals).”
Now that he’s made it this far, Karpeal hopes to extend his season one more time.
“I would like to make it to states, but I’m just happy to be there. It’ll be tough with only 12 advancing,” said Karpeal.
Rams senior Callaway ended up one shot out of a playoff for the 18th and final qualifying spot with an 11-over 81. He was in line to advance before a bogey-bogey finish. His round included 12 bogeys and one birdie.
Red Raiders junior Brugger carded a 16-over 86 and freshman Voytish wound up with a 28-over 98.
