Defenses fear them, offenses are wary of them and special teams cringe when they kick to them.
They are those special high school football players who, no matter what position they're playing or where they're at on a football field, can make a game-changing play at any time.
There are two area players who best fit that description heading into the 2021 season. Not surprisingly, they're both also NCAA Division-I recruits.
Meet Belle Vernon senior Devin Whitlock and Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher.
Opponents are already well aware of them, especially after the 2020 season.
Both are two-way players, quarterbacks on offense who roam the secondary on defense, who are also kick returners.
Whitlock rushed for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns and threw for 528 yards and six TDs with three interceptions last year. He also had five interceptions, returning three of those for touchdowns, and also had a pair of punt returns for scores. Whitlock rang up 120 points.
Gallagher, who played quarterback and wide receiver in 2020, threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, rushed for 147 yards and had 17 receptions for 300 yards. He scored 42 points on seven touchdowns.
Both teams are in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference but at different planes heading into 2021.
Under coach Matt Humbert, a Laurel Highlands graduate, the Leopards have emerged as one of the best programs in the WPIAL, if not the state. But their goal of claiming a WPIAL championship has been blocked by perrenial powerhouses Thomas Jefferson and, last year, Aliquippa, to end a 6-2 season.
Under third-year coach Rich Kolesar, the Mustangs are trying to build up their program and climb into the upper level of the conference and into the postseason. Laurel Highlands went 2-5 in 2020 but got steadily better as the season went on. In its final two games LH threw a scare into playoff-bound McKeesport (34-20 loss) and defeated Trinity. LH finished in a tie for fourth place.
Only the top three teams were given postseason spots as the WPIAL revamped its playoff qualifications due to the pandemic. In a normal season the Mustangs would've narrowly missed the playoffs on tiebreakers.
Both Whitlock, who is listed at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, and Gallagher (5-11, 170) will be counted on heavily as their teams strive to reach their goals.
Each player had one highlight reel game last season in which they put all their talents on display.
Whitlock's came at the expense of the Mustangs, a 49-0 dominant road win by the Leopards.
On that night, Whitlock rushed for 109 yards, including touchdowns of 36 and 29 yards, and passed for 109 yards, including TDs of 25 and nine yards. He also returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. A punt return for a score was negated by penalty.
Whitlock did all that while playing only the first half.
Gallagher's signature performance came in a 34-33 win over Trinity.
In that game, Gallagher threw for 156 yards, including touchdowns of 80 and two yards, rushed for a 43-yard TD and returned two interceptions for scores of 75 and 72 yards. The second was a spectacular, weaving run through seemingly the Hillers' entire team in which he broke several tackles.
Despite all they've accomplished on the gridiron, Gallagher and Whitlock are probably more well know as basketball superstars.
Gallagher led the Mustangs to a WPIAL championship his freshman year and into the semifinals last season. Whitlock helped Monessen make a run to the PIAA final four his freshman year before transferring to Belle Vernon. He's helped propel the Leopards to a WPIAL final two years ago and into the semifinals last season.
Both have drawn more college interest in football, though.
Both also feel as if their high school careers are zooming by.
"They told me it was going to fly by as soon as I hit my freshman year and they're right," Gallagher said. "I can't believe I'm a junior already. I'm just thinking back about all the memories I have from middle school, and elementary, too, it's just crazy how fast the time has gone."
Whitlock agreed.
"I can't even put it into words. It went past in the blink of an eye," Whitlock said. "I was just playing my freshman season with my brother at Monessen when he was graduating. I felt like that was just last week. Now I'm graduating."
Gallagher has been arguably the most heavily recruited player to ever come out of Fayette County.
His impressive cache of college scholarship offers includes Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina State, Arizona State, Toledo and William & Mary for football, Illinois, Florida, Wake Forest, Rhode Island, George Mason and Hampton for basketball, and Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia for both sports.
It would seem overwhelming to choose from all those offers but Gallagher is calmly assessing all his options.
"I'm just taking every school one by one, trying to take as many visits as I can, get out to the campuses in the fall and look around, talk to the coaches, try to build some relationships," Gallagher said.
"I think I'm going to push to maybe my senior year. I'm going to let my junior year rock out and see what all I get. Then when my senior year comes I think I'll know where I want to go."
Gallagher hasn't been pegged for one particular position in college.
"They've been recruiting me basically as an all-around athlete, both ways, just try to see wherever I fit best on that particular team," he said.
Gallagher is pondering going to a school that will allow him to play football and basketball, a rarity at the Division-I level.
"I'm definitely still considering playing both sports in college," he said. "A lot of schools have been contacting me about two sports. Notre Dame has actually reached out about the basketball, NC State has also."
The significance of receiving a offer from the Fighting Irish isn't lost on Gallagher.
"That's big time," he said. "I'm going to get up there in the fall. I can't wait to see what its like, and the environment."
For now, Gallagher would like to focus on the Mustangs and the 2021 season.
"I'm excited," he said. "We have a lot of great skill players. We're working hard on our line and I think if we get that together we're going to be a good team this year that will, hopefully, make a run.
"It's time to turn things around here."
Whitlock has received an NCAA Division-I offer from Youngstown State. James Madison, an upper echelon NCAA Division-I Subdivision program, is also on his radar. He's visited both schools.
"All my options are open," Whitlock said. "It was great getting my first Division-I offer from Youngstown State. It's a great feeling knowing my hard work isn't going unnoticed. I went on a visit there and I loved the campus. It blew my mind. It was a great experience, a great time to get up there and meet the coaches. Everybody treated me great."
The Penguins are interested in Whitlock for his play-making ability.
"They wanted me for kick returning special teams and in the slot wide receiver," said Whitlock, who isn't in any hurry to make a college decision.
"I'm planning on just playing my whole senior season, seeing what comes to me and weighing my options. That's where I'm at. I'm not ready to rush anything. It's been a great experience. I got a lot of faith in God so I usually let him take the wheel in whatever I'm doing."
For now, Whitlock is relishing his role as a team leader.
"I'm the quarterback so that gives me the ability to voice my opinion on everything that's going on," he said. "Everyone looks to me for guidance and for answers."
Whitlock has one main goal for the 2021 season.
"I'm approaching my senior year looking for nothing less than a WPIAL title," he said. "That would mean everything. It'll seal the deal on everything we've been working for the past eight-to-10 years. The whole community's just been building up for us to do it. We've been kicking at the door but we haven't broken through yet.
"We've got enough people with experience who know how those playoff losses felt, and we'll do everything we can, put all the work in to make sure that won't happen this time."
