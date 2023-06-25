Since the PIAA has gone to 6 classifications, it has destroyed the once strong and competitive rivalries that once existed, watered down the playoff contenders, and has greatly increased travel time.
Trying to find enough teams in a localized area to compete in a section is nearly impossible without increasing travel times drastically, especially when you have only two or three sections within a certain classification. You have many third and fourth place teams with losing records qualifying for playoffs. You feel a greater sense of accomplishment if you finish first or second place and qualify for a playoff spot. Plus you have a strong field of teams that is wide open for many teams to secure a championship.
Wrestling has survived very well with just two classifications. You also have more starters in your lineup in wrestling than you have with the starting nine in baseball.
I remember many years coaching baseball at Connellsville with the close coaching relationships and rivalries with local teams such as Albert Gallatin, Uniontown, Brownsville, Belle Vernon, and Laurel Highlands; plus the Westmoreland County teams such as Mt. Pleasant, Hempfield, Penn-Trafford, Latrobe, Franklin Regional and a few others. We also scheduled a few strong baseball programs a little further away such as North Allegheny, Shaler, and Bethel Park; usually on a Saturday when more time was available to travel. Saturday was my favorite day to play.
Connellsville’s present section schedule is primarily with Washington County teams which involved players and coaches having to miss their last two periods of classes to reach their destination in time to warmup before a game. It involves at least a 5 hour day to and from their school. Whereas the other teams in the section are more localized. Officials organizing these sections need to remember these kids are students first. The same happens with winter sports such as basketball; whereby you may not miss class time but now are involved a 6 hour day, with two games per night and arriving home late with no study time available. This is an even greater problem in areas of the state where teams of the same size in an area are even more sparse.
I feel that consolidating our sections, especially baseball into 3 classifications would reduce classroom time missed, reduce travel time, play more local teams, have a stronger playoff field, and bring back the rivalries that enhances competition.
I personally would not enjoy coaching baseball at this time with the lack of local rivalries. I know for a fact how local teams would get up to play each other which increased the motivation of players. There was fierce competition between local teams but respect for the opposing teams and coaches. I just don’t see enough of that anymore.
This probably won’t change the minds of any of the top decision making officials, but I feel that they should consider this as one way to bring back the enthusiasm and competitiveness needed to play this great game at the high school level.
Bob Renzi
Connellsville
