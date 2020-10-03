Evan Lewis ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more Friday night to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 35-0 Interstate Conference victory at South Park.
Lewis had touchdown runs of 63, 39 and 13 yards, and finished with 177 yards rushing on 10 carries for Warriors (2-0, 3-0). Lewis had touchdown passes of 21 yards to Zach Boyd and 16 yards to Chase Whatton. He completed 4-of-8 passes for 73 yards.
Boyd finished with a team-high two receptions for 43 yards.
The Eagles go to 3-1 in the conference.
Interstate Conference
Elizabeth Forward 14-7-14-0 -- 35
South Park 0-0-00 -- 0
First Quarter
EF: Evan Lewis 63 run (Andrew Smith kick), 11:00
EF: Zach Boyd 21 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick), 4:45
Second Quarter
EF: Evan Lewis 39 run (Andrew Smith kick), 3:06
Third Quarter
EF: Evan Lewis 13 run(Andrew Smith kick), 6:53
EF: Chase Whatton 16 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick), 1:11
Records: Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 3-0), South Park (3-1, 3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.