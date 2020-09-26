Evan Lewis threw four passes Friday night to lead visiting Elizabeth Forward to a 42-6 non-conference at Beth-Center.
Lewis had touchdown passes of 20 (Zach Boyd), 15 (Chase Whatton), 4 (Nico Mrvos), and 4 (Vernon Settles) yards. He completed 13-of-17 passes for 216 yards with one interception.
Davontay Brownfield had touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards for the Warriors (2-0). He gained 162 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Ethan Varesko scored a 32-yard touchdown pass from Colby Kuhns in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
Non-conference
Elizabeth Forward 7-7-21-7 -- 42
Beth-Center 0-0-0-6 -- 6
First Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 20 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)
Second Quarter
EF: Chase Whatton 15 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)
Third Quarter
EF: Davontay Brownfield 4 run (Andrew Smith kick)
EF: Nico Mrvos 4 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)
EF: Vernon Settles 4 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick)
Fourth Quarter
EF: Davontay Brownfield 2 run (Andrew Smith kick)
BC: Ethan Varesko 32 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.