Manny Olivares rang up three goals and an assist as Laurel Highlands cruised past host Washington, 8-0, in Section 3-AAA boys soccer action on Saturday.
Harry Radcliffe knocked in two goals and also had an assist for the second-place Mustangs (4-1, 5-1). Also notching goals for LH were Thatcher Wilson, Bryce Bendishaw and Nico Johns. Tanner Bruzda had two assists and Joey Lemansky and Cooper Hunt each had one helper.
Wilson and Luke Simpson combined on the shutout. Wilson made six saves and Simpson stopped five shots.
Mike Ewing recorded 11 saves for the Prexies (1-4, 1-4).
Laurel Highlands led 3-0 at halftime on two goals by Olivares, the first assisted by Lemansky, and a goal by Johns.
Radcliffe scored the first two goals of the second half on assists from Hunt and Olivares, and returned the favor by assisting on Olivares’ third goal to make it 6-0. Bruzda set up goals by Wilson and Bendishaw to close out the scoring.
Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 1 — Daniel Sassak’s overtime goal lifted the Leopards over visiting Trinity in a Section 3-AAA match.
The win keeps Belle Vernon (5-0, 7-0) in first place, one game ahead of Laurel Highlands. The Hillers fall to 2-2-1 in the section and 3-2-1 overall.
Following a scoreless first half, both teams scored a goal in the second half with Brandon Yeschenko finding the net for the Leopards.
Sassak’s goal came with two minutes left in the first overtime.
Bentworth 0, Seton LaSalle 0 — The Bearcats maintained their spot atop the Section 4-A standings after playing to a scoreless tie at Seton LaSalle.
Landon Urcho made seven saves for Bentworth (3-0-1, 5-1-1). The Rebels fall to 2-0-1 and 3-1-1.
Waynesburg Central 4, Brownsville 0 — The Raiders shut out visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Waynesburg improves to 2-2 in the section and 2-5 overall. The Falcons fall to 0-4 and 0-6-1.
The teams battled through a scoreless first half before Waynesburg broke through with Ryon McCartney’s goal at 29:55 assisted by Dawson Fowler.
The Raiders added unassisted goals by Jobe McCartney at 11:46 and Fowler at 8:18. Fowler capped a two-goal, one-assist performance with a goal assisted by Gave Snyder with 7:15 left to cap the second-half outburst.
Chase Henkins recorded the shutout with six saves.
Other scores: Connellsville 4, Hempfield 0; Thomas Jefferson 4, Albert Gallatin 3; Avonworth 3, Elizabeth Forward 2; Charleroi 21, Southmoreland 0; Trinity Christian 15, Geibel Catholic 0; Uniontown 4, McKeesport 3.
Girls soccer
Brownsville 6, Monessen 5 — Malaree Hudock scored in overtime on an assist from Ava Kovscek to give the Lady Falcons a non-section victory over the host Lady Greyhounds.
It was Hudock’s second goal of the game. Kovscek totaled three goals and two assists. Brownsville also got a goal from Emma Keeney.
The Lady Falcons improve to 2-3 while Monessen falls to 0-4.
Waynesburg Central 6, Charleroi 2 --Ashlyn Basinger poured in five goals with an assist as the Lady Raiders rolled past visiting Charleroi in a non-section match.
Vivian Greenwood also scored for Waynesburg (2-2) which got assists from Brenna Benke, Emily Mahle and Kaley Rohanna. Regan Carlson made 14 saves.
McKenna Deunger scored both goals for the Lady Cougars (2-3).
Elizabeth Forward 1, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Warriors edged visiting Belle Vernon on a fluke own goal off a direct kick in a non-section match.
EF improves to 5-1 while the Lady Leopards fall to 4-3.
Victoria Rodriguez made 12 saves for Belle Vernon.
Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0 — The first-place Lady Rebels (3-0, 3-2) nipped the visiting Lady Bearcats (1-3, 3-4) in a Section 2-A battle.
Jasmine Manning stopped 18 shots for Bentworth.
“We played fantastic defensively,” Lady Bearcats coach Tyler Hamstra said. “The back line of Maleena Rokicki, Alexa Leonetti and Makenzie Aloe was very strong. We can take a lot out of this game and build on it.
Other scores: Yough 4, Deer Lakes 2; McKeesport 8, Uniontown 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.