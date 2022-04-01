The Laurel Highlands girls and Elizabeth Forward boys posted victories Thursday afternoon in opening Section 2-AAA meet at Elizabeth Forward.
Laurel Highlands defeated the Lady Warriors, 107½-42½, while Elizabeth Forward cruised to a 101-48 win over the Mustangs.
Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 18.0), Alessandra Peccon (100, 13.4; 200, 28.2), Sterling Scott (400, 1:02; 800, 2:58.8), 1,600 relay, Payton Chester (long jump, 15-1½), Righteous Richardson (triple jump, 26-5½), Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 4-6), Jaden Brambly (pole vault, 10-0), and Mia Pierce (shot put, 28-7; discus, 112-8½; javelin, 104-0) all secured first-place finishes for the Laurel Highlands girls.
Laci Schwirian (1,600, 6:50), Alli Jones (300 intermediate hurdles, 54.4), Marissa Manko (3,200, 13:41.1), 3,200 relay, and 400 relay finished first for Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors had first-place finishes from Nick Snyder (400, 54.0; 200, 23.3), Ethan Callaghan (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.5; pole vault, 8-6), Patrick Burgos (3,200, 10:54.0), Charlie Meehleib (discus, 107-0), Vinny Marino (javelin, 140-9), the 3,200 relay (9:00.8), and 400 relay (44.5).
Hunter Kooser (110 high hurdles, 16.6; high jump, 5-6; long jump, 18-3) and Matt Schwertfeger (1,600, 4:43.0; 800, 2:12.4) both won multiple events for Laurel Highlands. The Mustangs won the 1,600 relay in 3:44.6 and Billy Barton finished first in the shot put with a throw of 38-6½.
The Lady Warriors also dropped a 125-24 decision to Belle Vernon.
The Lady Leopards swept the relays, winning the 3,200 relay in 11:13, 400 relay with a time of 52.8 seconds and 1,600 relay in 4:51.
Farrah Reader (100, 200; shot put, 29-4), Morgan Einodshofer (400, 1:10), Rosalyn Perozzi (800, 2:36), Tessa Rodriguez (1,600, 3,200), Sienna Steeber (100 high hurdles), Gianna Anderson (long jump, 15-6), Francesca Scaramucci (triple jump, 33-5; high jump, 5-0), Emily Sokol (javelin, 96-11), and Alexa Baker (discus, 75-7) all had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
Steeber won the pole vault by clearing a school record 9-6.
Elizabeth Forward’s Alli Jones won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 54.4 seconds.
The Elizabeth Forward boys earned a split with a 79-71 win over the Leopards.
Callaghan (110 high hurdles, 17.0; pole vault, 8-6), Snyder (100, 11.3; 400, 54.0; 200, 23.3), 3,200 relay (9:08), 400 relay (44.5), Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.4), Burgos (3,200, 10:54), and Marino (javelin, 140-9) finished first for the Warriors against Belle Vernon.
Luke Henderson (1,600, 4:45), Tyler Mocello (long jump, 19-4; triple jump, 40-7), Logan Cunningham (high jump, 5-2), Dane Levi (shot put, 40-4), and Jason Lin (discus, 108-0) had first-place finishes for the Leopards.
Boys track
Frazier 69, Serra Catholic 59; Mount Pleasant 125, Frazier 16 — The Commodores split a Section 8-AA meet at Mount Pleasant with a victory against the Eagles.
Frazier had no first-place finishes against Mount Pleasant.
Adam Phillips, Zane Whitehead, Andrew Banish and Keyshawn Thompson won the 400 relay against Serra Catholic in 49.2 seconds.
Tim Katic (3,200, 15:28), Phillips (javelin, 117-3; long jump, 18-5), and Whitehead (triple jump, 36-0) won individual events against the Eagles.
Girls track
Serra Catholic 72, Frazier 58; Mount Pleasant 109, Frazier 41 — Anna Stewart, Sydney Polkabla and Gabriella McGavitt all had overall first-place finishes in a pair of Section 8-AA losses at Mount Pleasant.
Stewart won the 300 intermediate hurdles (57.5) and 3,200 (14:01). Sydney Polkabla (long jump, 15-2; triple jump, 31-9) also had two top finishes. McGavitt won the javelin with a throw of 88-10.
Polkabla also finished first against the Lady Eagles in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 20.25 seconds. Madison Stefancik (high jump, 4-6) and Elisabeth Keaton (100, 13.8) also won a race against Serra Catholic.
Baseball
Franklin Regional 12, Connellsville 5 — Jake Puskar belted a home run and drove in two runs, but the Falcons were unable to mount enough offense in a non-section loss to the Panthers.
JimBob Domer finished with two singles and an RBI for Connellsville (1-1). Mason May had a double. May and Lee also drove in a run apiece.
Logan Lowery took the loss.
Daniel Luko and Tom Nicely both hit home runs for Franklin Regional. Kyle Morgan struck out five in the victory.
Belle Vernon 13, California 3 — Jake Wessel led the way for the Leopards with three hits and an RBI for a non-section win against the Trojans in six innings.
Parker Lind, Jacob Mima, Aidan Ochs and Brady Hoffman all had two hits for Belle Vernon (1-1).
Jordan Kearns finished with a single and drove in two runs for California (0-2).
Elizabeth Forward 5, Greensburg Salem 4 — Isaiah Hart drove in the winning run and was the winning pitcher in the Warriors’ Section 3-AAAA victory over the Golden Lions.
Kaden Faychak, Cameron Seabol and Alexander Wardropper all hat two hits each for Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0).
Caden Cioffi had a single, double and two RBI for Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2).
Ligonier Valley 10, Yough 0 — The Rams shut out the Cougars for a non-section victory.
Ligonier Valley (1-1) scored eight runs in the second inning in the win. Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky both had three hits for the Rams.
Yough slips to 1-2 overall.
McGuffey 10, Frazier 0 — The Highlanders shut down the Commodores for a non-section victory.
Trent Hayes doubled for Frazier (0-2).
Jake Ross and Ryan Keith both drove in two runs for McGuffey (2-1).
Plum 6, Ringgold 1 — The Mustangs broke the game open with five runs in the third inning on their way to a non-section victory against the Rams.
Zane Mahoney doubled and drove in the only run for Ringgold (1-1). Gianni Cantini, Mahoney, Remington Lessman, Andrew Sprinkle and Joe Pusatere all had one hit for the Rams.
Ashton Ray took the loss, allowing six runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
Caden Norcutt was the winning pitcher for Plum (3-0), going the distance with eight strikeouts.
Carmichaels 11, West Greene 1 — The Mikes needed six innings to secure a non-section victory over the visiting Pioneers.
Carmichaels’ Chris Barrish just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple, and drove in three runs. Trenton Carter and Nick Ricco belted home runs. Winning pitcher Drake Long legged out a triple and added a pair of singles.
Long allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings.
Corey Wise hit a solo home run for West Greene (0-3). Wise also took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six walks and four strikeouts.
Washington 18, Monessen 7 — The Prexies’ Mario Griffin hit a home run and added two singles in a non-section win over the Greyhounds.
Nick Blanchette tripled and Wayne Sparks-Gatling and Zakery Burt both had doubles for Washington (1-2).
Kody Kuhns, Jack Sacco and Matt Sawa all had two hits for Monessen (0-2).
Boys tennis
Ringgold 5, Southmoreland 0 — The Rams picked up their first Section 1-AA victory of the year by shutting out visiting Southmoreland.
Bryan Nguyen lost four games in a straight-sets victory at No. 1 singles. Juraj Stasko and Ryan Cole won their singles matches, 6-2, 6-0.
Jacob Meyers and Brandon Nguyen and Andrew Noll and Luke Wallace swept the doubles matches by the score, 6-1, 6-0.
