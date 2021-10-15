Laurel Highlands faces its third straight stiff challenge, Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson has widened his lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings while putting the Maples in position to make the playoffs and two more games have been wiped out due to the COVID pandemic.
So it goes as the high school football season hits Week Seven.
The Mustangs (2-2, 5-2) are coming off losses at Belle Vernon and to Thomas Jefferson which leaves them in fourth place in the Big Eight Conference behind the Leopards (4-0, 6-0), this week’s opponent McKeesport (3-0, 6-1) and the Jaguars (2-1, 4-1).
Laurel Highlands has lost two in a row after a program-best 5-0 start and hosts the Tigers, who are unbeaten against WPIAL foes. McKeesport’s only loss was in a non-conference game to Canisius, New York.
Belle Vernon hosts Trinity (1-2, 2-5) and TJ hosts Ringgold (0-3, 3-4).
All games today kick off at 7 p.m. except for Uniontown which travels to Cupples Stadium to take on Carrick for a second time this season in a 3:30 p.m. start.
The Red Raiders, who haven’t played since Sept. 24 after having their last two games cancelled, defeated Carrick on Sept. 10, 41-6, at Bill Power Stadium to snap their 35-game losing streak.
Stevenson is coming off a 35-point performance in which he scored five touchdowns (four rushing and one on an interception return) and kicked five extra points in a win at Avella to give him 131 points on the season.
Mapletown (2-2, 4-3) can take a big step towards clinching a playoff spot out of the Tri-County South if it can get by Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-6) at Parker Field. The Rockets, on the other hand, can keep their hopes for the postseason alive with a home win. The top five teams in the TCS qualify for the playoffs.
In other games in the Tri-County South, first-place West Greene (4-0, 5-2) travels to Monessen (2-2, 3-4), California (3-1, 5-1) hosts Carmichaels (3-1, 5-2) in a battle of teams tied for second place, and Bentworth (1-3, 2-4) hopes to remain in the playoff race with a win at Avella (0-4, 0-7).
Stevenson is one of four TCS players in the top five of the TD Club standings. The Mikes’ Michael Stewart (108 points) and Trenton Carter (80 points) are second and fifth, respectively, and the Pioneers’ Colin Brady (84 points) is fourth.
Stewart had 22 points (three touchdowns and four extra points) in Carmichaels’ win over Monessen. Brady, like Stevenson, scored five touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return, for 30 points in West Greene’s win over Bentworth.
Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock is in third place with 96 points after a four-TD game in a win at Ringgold.
Rounding out the top 10 are Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern (78 points), Ringgold’s Landon Oslowski (71 points), Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher and California’s Damani Stafford (66 points each) and Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda (65 points).
Waynesburg Central (1-3, 2-5) of the Century Conference was supposed to be the only local team off this week but now will be joined by four other squads.
Southmoreland (3-1, 6-2) will receive a forfeit win for its Interstate Conference game at Brownsville (0-4, 0-6). The Falcons, who continue to have COVID concerns, would only have been able to suit up 14 players so opted not to play.
Beth-Center (1-2, 1-5), coming off its first victory of the season over Charleroi, will have to wait until next week to see if it can claim two wins in a row as its home game against Century foe Frazier (0-3, 0-7) was cancelled.
Six other area teams will be in action.
In the Big East Conference, Connellsville (0-2, 0-7) hosts Penn-Trafford (2-0, 5-2).
In an Interstate showdown, Mount Pleasant (2-0, 4-2) travels to Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 5-2) to see who’ll take over sole possession of first place.
In the Century, Charleroi (1-3, 1-5) is at Washington (3-0, 6-0).
In non-conference games, Albert Gallatin (4-2) goes for its third consecutive five-win season at home against Weir, West Virginia (1-5) and Yough (0-7) leaves the Interstate to go to Valley (1-6).
