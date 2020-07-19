Fall Physicals
LAUREL HIGHLANDS
Laurel Highlands will conduct fall sports physicals for senior high school students on Monday, July 20 at the high school nurse's office, and for middle school students on Tuesday, July 20 at the middle school nurse's office. Please adhere to the following protocols:
1. The cost of each physical is $9 (no cash, please pay by check or money order made out to Centerville Clinic).
2. Students must wear a mask to have a physical.
3. Physical forms can be picked up at the security table at either the senior high school or middle school.
4. Please exercise 6-foot social distancing with masks when waiting for physical.
SCHEDULE
Senior High students
Monday, July 20
(Use pool entrance)
Football & Golf, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Seniors, 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Juniors, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; Sophomores, 9 to 9:30 a.m.; Freshmen, 9:30 to 10 a.m.)
Boys Soccer, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Girls Soccer, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Co-Ed Cross County & Cheerleaders, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
Girls Volleyball, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
Middle School Students
Tuesday, July 21
(Use main middle school entrance)
Football, 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Boys Soccer, 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Girls Soccer & Co-Ed Cross Country, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Softball & Co-Ed Swimming, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon
Cheerleaders, 12 noon to 12:20 p.m.
Late Arrivals, 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Remember: No mask -- No physical
