Laurel Highlands and Frazier won section titles in boys basketball and those schools lead the way on the 2021 Fayette County Coaches Association boys and girls basketball All-County Recognition teams.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the FCCA was not able to hold a banquet to honor the teams in April but the players were revealed.
The Mustangs went 14-4 overall and 9-0 in winning Section 1-AAAAA and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals. Members of the FCCA boys team from Laurel Highlands were Rodney Gallagher, Brandon Davis, Keondre DeShields, Nick Egnot and Caleb Palumbo.
The Commodores were 18-4 overall and 9-1 in claiming the Section 4-AA title, the program’s first in 31 years. Members of the FCCA boys team from Frazier were Luke Santo, Owen Newcomer, Colton Arison and Chase Hazelbaker.
While the WPIAL held open basketball playoff tournaments this season, other Fayette County teams that would’ve qualified for the postseason in a normal year by finishing in the top four of their section were Albert Gallatin (second, Section 1-AAAAA) and Geibel Catholic (second, Section 2-A) in boys and Albert Gallatin (third, Section 3-AAAAA), Connellsville (fourth, Section 3-AAAAA) and Frazier (fourth, Section 4-AA) in girls.
Other members of the FCCA boys team were AJ Blyden, Nate English and Dylan Shea of Albert Gallatin, Aiden Teeter and Derrick Tarpley Jr. of Brownsville, Josh Marietta and Liam Youdell of Connellsville, Jaydis Kennedy and Tre White of Geibel Catholic and Da’Marr Lewis and Bakari Wallace of Uniontown.
Members of the FCCA girls team were Bryn Bezjak, Olivia Miller, Courtlyn Turner and Gianna Michaux of Albert Gallatin, Emma Seto and Aubri Hogsett of Brownsville, Madison Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb of Connellsville, Kaelyn Shaporka and Delaney Warnick of Frazier, Maia Stevenson and Morgan Sandzimier of Geibel Catholic, Areanna Griffith, Essence Davis and Alessandra Peccon of Laurel Highlands and Nekea Lewis and A’Kira Dade of Uniontown.
