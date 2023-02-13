Geibel Catholic entered the girls basketball season having won a combined four games in the previous four seasons while Laurel Highlands had compiled just five victories in its last three seasons.
Both had impressive turnaround years that have placed them in the field for the WPIAL playoffs.
Elizabeth Forward (No. 3 in Class AAAA) and Monessen (No. 4 in Class A) were the highest seeded local teams in the WPIAL girls playoff pairings released on Monday. Waynesburg Central, on the other hand, drew only a No. 8 seed in Class AAA despite have the best record among all area girls squads.
First-year coach Stewart Davis led his Lady Mustangs to an 11-11 overall record and fourth-place finish in Section 3. Laurel Highlands was seeded 11th and has a first-round game at No. 6 Highlands (14-7, tied for second in Section 1) 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
The winner of that matchup will travel to EF (17-4, first in Section 3), which has a first-round bye, to play the Lady Warriors on Feb. 24.
Also in Class AAAA, No. 8 Belle Vernon (14-8, second in Section 3) hosts No. 9 Greensburg Salem (14-8, fourth in Section 1), 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner will go to No. 1 Blackhawk (19-3) for a 7 p.m. game on Feb. 24.
Waynesburg, despite an 18-3 overall record and an outright Section 4 title, was given surprisingly little respect by the pairings committee. The Lady Raiders host No. 9 Seton LaSalle (12-9, fourth in Section 2) noon Saturday. The winner faces No. 1 Shady Side Academy on Feb. 22.
Waynesburg coach Chris Minerd was baffled by his team’s shockingly low seed.
“I just don’t know what message is being sent about winning sections,” Minerd said. “We did that and it seemed like we just got punished for it. I don’t ever remember a section champion being put that low before.
“It is what it is. We don’t have any control over it. We’ve got to go play the game. But no matter if we win or lose that first game, nobody is going to sit there and tell me that we didn’t deserve higher than a No. 8 seed. I thought we’d be around No. 5, maybe sixth, seventh at worst.”
Also in Class AAA, No. 16 Yough (10-11, three-way tie for third in Section 4) hosts No. 17 Beaver Falls (9-11, fourth in Section 1) in a preliminary round game, 7 p.m. Thursday, and No. 12 Mount Pleasant (14-8, third in Section 3) plays No. 5 OLSH (16-6, second in Section 2) at Peters Township, and No. 14 Charleroi (11-9, three-way tie for third in Section 4) is at No. 3 Neshannock (16-6, tied for first in Section 1), both with noon tipoffs on Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds (15-5, first in Section 2), who ended West Greene’s run of section championships at six while finishing first for the first time in 11 years, received a first-round bye in Class A.
No. 12 Geibel Catholic (11-11, fourth in Section 2), under coach Sara Larkin, plays at No. 5 St. Joseph (18-3, first in Section 1), 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Monessen will host the winner at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Also in Class A, the No. 8 Lady Pioneers (12-9, second in Section 2) host No. 9 Leechburg (7-11, third in Section 1), 7 p.m. Feb. 20.
In Class AA, No. 13 California (10-11, third in Section 4) goes up against No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4, tied for first in Section 3) at Gateway and No. 16 Carmichaels (8-14, fourth in Section 4) is at No. 1 Shenango (18-4, tied for first in Section 1), both at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.