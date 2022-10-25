FORT ALLEN -- Laurel Highlands was poised for a straight-sets victory against Gateway Monday night in a WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round match at Hempfield.
The Gators stayed alive by winning the third set, 25-23, but the Mustangs weren't about to let the match go to a fifth set with a come-from-behind 27-25 victory for a 3-1 victory.
Laurel Highlands (8-8) advances to the first round with a Wednesday match against top-seeded North Catholic. The Trojanettes moved up a classification this season after winning the Class AA title last year.
Laurel Highlands (8-8) looked like it would make short work of the preliminary round match after taking the opening two sets, 25-18, 25-19.
"When we're confident and playing with energy, we play our best volleyball," said Laurel Highlands coach Machaela Hall. "It's about having fun.
"When they can let go, things go."
The third set was tied at 8-all before the Gators went on a run for a 15-10 lead. The lead grew to 19-11 before Laurel Highlands sliced into the deficit late in the set. Laurel Highlands cut the gap to 22-21, but Gateway was able to close out the win and stay in the match.
The Laurel Highlands passing game slipped in the third set, according to Hall.
"When we are passing three feet over the net, we do well," explained Hall.
Laurel Highlands pulled out to a 6-3 advantage in the fourth set, only to have Gateway respond and move into a 14-12 lead. Gateway kept the cushion as the set progressed, taking a 19-15 lead.
The Mustangs rallied again to tie the fourth set at 19-all. The match was tied at 21-21 and 22-22.
The match seesawed back and forth until Laurel Highlands broke through with the final two points for the set and match victory.
"We subbed in freshman Harlie Dirda in the fourth set. She's never played varsity and she finished with six digs," said Hall.
Hall also pointed to a move she made midway through the season that helped sure up her squad's defense.
"We moved Jayna (Fabery) to libero from outside hitter. We needed more defense and she plays very good defense," Hall said of Fabery, who finished with 12 digs and two aces.
Morgan Wheeler had double-double for the Mustangs with 27 assists and 11 kills, as did Mia Pierce (17 kills, 10 digs) and Bella Scott (12 kills, 11 digs).
Mackenzie Nicklow (3 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Jayna Fabry (12 digs, 2 aces), Ally Matty (5 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), and Ayrianna Sumpter (2 kills) also had noteworthy performances for Laurel Highlands.
