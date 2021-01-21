Aareanna Griffith and Essence Davis combined for 47 points and 23 rebounds to lead visiting Laurel Highlands past Jeannette, 63-29, for its first win of the season in non-section girls basketball action Wednesday night.
LH improves to 1-5 overall, while the Lady Jayhawks slip to 0-4.
The victory snapped a 35-game losing streak for the Fillies, who played all of last season without Griffith, out due to ACL surgery. Laurel Highlands' last win came against Uniontown, 61-53, on Jan. 17, 2019.
Griffith had a strong performance with a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Davis finished with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing a team-high 15 rebounds.
"We've definitely improved a lot since last year, especially with having Aareanna back," said Fillies coach Rebecca Capozza, whose team is averaging 18.6 more points per game than it did in the 2019-20 season.
"I was glad that they got the win tonight because they needed it. After these girls have stuck it out and have been working hard, it was good to see them get rewarded. They were excited, but not overly celebrating. I think maybe they were a bit relieved."
Laurel Highlands was scheduled to jump back into Section 3-AAAAA play on Thursday night with a game at Albert Gallatin.
"Where we get hurt is numbers-wise," Capozza explained. "I have six girls. I had seven girls for two games. We have spurts where they do really well and then it's just they get tired. It's a fast-paced game in 5-A."
Oceanna Sirnic and Mac Rigney both scored 12 points for Jeannette.
"We were talking about we know what it feels like to be in that position," Capozza said of the Lady Jayhawks. "I told our girls they played well but there are still things we have to work on. We take it as a positive and just try to carry it over into the next game."
Monessen 63, Geibel Catholic 7 -- The Lady Greyhounds held the visiting Lady Gators to zero points in the first and third quarters for a Section 2-A home victory.
Monessen improves to 3-0 in both the section and overall. Geibel slides to 0-3 in the section and overall.
The Lady Greyhounds led 21-0 after the first quarter and 37-4 at halftime. The lead grew to 47-4 after three quarters.
Avanti Stitch led Monessen with a game-high 19 points. Sydney Caterino finished with 15.
Maia Stevenson scored four points for Geibel.
Chartiers-Houston 59, Carmichaels 30 -- The Lady Bucs scored nearly all the points they needed in the first quarter in a non-section road victory at Carmichaels.
Chartiers-Houston (1-3) led 27-5 after the first quarter and 38-18 at halftime. The visitors outscored the Lady Mikes in the second half, 21-12.
Dominique Mortimer scored a game-high 13 points in the victory. Mia Mitrik added 12.
Emma Holeran led the Lady Mikes (1-2) with 10 points.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 69, Geibel Catholic 68 -- The Mikes rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory over the Gators.
Geibel (0-2) led 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but Carmichaels finished strong with a 22-16 advantage for the win.
The Gators started strong with a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, but the Mikes cut the gap to 31-24 at halftime. Carmichaels shaved two more points off the deficit with a 23-21 advantage in the third quarter.
Christopher Barrish paced Carmichaels with a game-high 26 points. Drake Long scored 19 and Mike Stewart added 12.
Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel with 20 points. Trevell Clayton finished with 15 points and Jueal Williams contributed 12.
Wrestling
Frazier 39, Jefferson Morgan 34 -- The Commodores trailed by 10 points after the Rockets' Moriah Davis won by forfeit at 138 pounds, but Frazier won the next five bouts for a Section 1-AA (1B) road victory.
Austin Wilson started the run for Frazier with a fall in 5:07 at 145 pounds. Brian Gardner decisioned Zach Sekura, 8-2, at 152 pounds to cut the gap to 22-21, and the visitors moved into the lead after Noah Ritchie's forfeit at 160 pounds.
Rune Lawrence needed 56 seconds to pin James Larkin at 172 pounds for a 33-22 lead, and Aiden Mansberry capped the run with a forfeit at 189 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan's Mya Flores opened the match with a forfeit at 106 pounds. The Rockets' Tyler Clark tied the match with a fall at 113 pounds and Jacob Kordich returned the lead to the Commodores with a forfeit at 120.
The Rockets' Chase Frameli tied the match when he pinned Trent Hayes at 126 pounds in 46 seconds, and teammate Grant Hathaway won an 8-0 major decision at 132 pounds for a 16-12 lead.
Baldwin 34, Belle Vernon 24 -- The Highlanders won six of the last eight bouts for a Section 2-AAA (2A) victory over the visiting Leopards.
Beginning at 126 pounds, Baldwin scored four forfeits, a major decision and a fall from John Starusko around a no bout at 132 pounds to break a 12-12 tie.
Cole Weightman spotted Belle Vernon the early lead with a forfeit at 215 pounds. The advantage grew to 12-0 after Chad Metikosh pinned Victor Iaquinta at 285 pounds.
Logan Hoffman closed the section match with a fall at 189 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.