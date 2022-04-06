The Laurel Highlands girls were strong on the track, as well as in the field, for a 116-34 Section 2-AAA victory Tuesday afternoon against visiting Uniontown.
Laurel Highlands’ Annika Tajc won the 100 high hurdles in 18.20 seconds, ran the third leg of the victorious 400 relay, and shared first place in the high jump with teammates Lexie Pulice and Elena Cavanagh with all three clearing 4-6.
Tajc said she is still working on her technique in the hurdles and expects her times will fall once she secures the proper steps.
“I’m still not 3-stepping hurdles yet,” said Tajc, adding, “My goal is to break 16 (seconds) something.
“The time to qualify for states (in the 100 high hurdles) is 16.2 seconds. If I am taking three steps by the end of the season, (16 seconds) is reasonable.”
Tajc, like so many, would like her final meet of the season to fall on Memorial Day weekend at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium.
“I want to go to states this year. Mia Pierce and myself became close friends last year. I would like to go to states with Mia,” said Tajc.
Pierce had a solid day in the field events by sweeping the throwing events with first-place finishes in the discus (103-6), shot put (29-3), and javelin (104-8).
The Fillies’ Sterling Scott swept the sprint events by winning the 100 (13.15), 200 (27.55), and 400 (1:01.55).
Katie Chiado won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 54.54 seconds, Payton Chester took first in the long jump (14-5), and the LH girls won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
The Fillies’ Jaden Brambly cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault.
Uniontown won four individual events with Hope Trimmer (1,600, 5:24.99), Emily Angelo (3,200, 13:45.32), Zaya McCune (2:47.84), and Shyla Wilson (triple jump, 28-10) all placing first.
The Lady Raiders won the opening 3,200 relay in 11:57.06.
Trimmer ran unopposed in the 1,600, finishing 41 seconds ahead of teammate Lydia Stanton.
“I knew I wouldn’t have anyone pushing me on the girls side. I went out by myself,” said Trimmer, who had hoped the boys and girls would run together in the 1,600. “I wanted to get a good tune-up in our first meet.
“With no competition, I had to push myself as much as I can.”
Trimmer, a junior, has her sights set on running in the state meet after doing so in cross country last fall.
“I really want to make states in the 1,600. I was two seconds off last year,” said Trimmer. “The 1,600 will be my main focus. I might try out the 800. I think I have a good chance in that, too.”
Laurel Highlands will be in action this weekend at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe.
