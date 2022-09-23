Brianna Marzano scored a hat trick Thursday night to lead Laurel Highlands to a 9-1 victory over visiting Uniontown in a Section 2-AAA match.
Ailey Nose netted two goals, and Elle Mancini, Morgan Ferris, Kate Chiado and Jenna Voyten scored one goal apiece for Laurel Highlands.
Sarah White scored the Lady Raiders' lone goal.
Waynesburg Central 4, Serra Catholic 1 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored a hat trick and assisted on one goal in the Lady Raiders' non-section victory.
Rylei Rastoska scored the other goal for Waynesburg Central. Emily Mahle and Jaden Tretinik had one assist each. Peyton Cowell made six saves.
South Park 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- Kataira Rhodes set up Farrah Reader's goal in the first half, but the the Lady Eagles scored the deciding goal in the second half for a non-section win.
The Lady Leopards' Victoria Rodriguez made eight saves.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 4, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Aydan Rutan, Seth Kingsland, Larry Goodmana and Nate Klerr scored one goal each in the Highlanders' Section 3-AA home victory.
Brownsville 3, Washington 1 -- Dustin Lindeman scored a pair of goals as the Falcons opened the second half of the Section 3-AA schedule with a home victory.
Brownsville improves to 5-3-0 in the section and 6-5-0 overall.
Lindeman scored the lone goal in the first half with Camden Wellington assisting. He added an unassisted goal with 16:17 left the match.
Owen Haluska was set up by Ryan Haluska at 38:23 of the second half.
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 0 -- Thatcher Wilson and Harry Radcliffe both scored two goals as the Mustangs shut out the visiting Red Raiders for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Bryce Bendishaw, Cole Radcliffe, Kortney Weston and Conner Damico scored one goal each in the victory.
The Mustangs' Luke Simpson made nine saves. Uniontown's Wyatt Niehls turned aside nine shots.
Ringgold 4, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Rams returned home with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Nick Evans, David Molisee, Owen Hawood and Juraj Stasko scored for Ringgold.
Girls volleyball
Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 1 -- The Lady Warriors won a Section 3-AAA match on the road in four sets.
Elizabeth Forward won by the scores, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16. Albert Gallatin's lone set win was by a 25-11 score.
Albert Gallatin (5-2) had noteworthy performances by Mia Moser (4 digs, 2 aces), Laney Wilson (4 digs, 4 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks), Kennedy Felio (4 digs 15 assists, 5 aces, 8 kills), Courtlyn Turner (4 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills, 6 blocks), Kameron Miller (7 aces, 5 kills), Jocelyn Ellsworth (16 assists).
Ringgold 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Rams swept to a Section 3-AAA victory at home.
Ringgold won by the scores, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1 -- The Lady Scots won a Section 3-AA match on the road.
Southmoreland won the opening set, 25-17, and the last two sets, 25-16, 25-10.
Kaylee Doppeheuer had 12 kills in the victory. Taylor Doppelheuer added eight kills. Riley Puckey finished with 12 assists and Eli McCloy had 11.
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg Central 2 -- The Lady Raiders rallied to tie the Section 3-AA match at 2-2, but Brownsville managed to take the fifth set for the win.
The Lady Falcons took the fifth set, 15-7.
Brownsville's Ciara Williams (16 kills, 20 digs) and Skye Durst (29 assists, 16 digs) finished with double-doubles. Kami Franks had a solid defensive game with 30 digs. Skyler Gates finished with 11 kills, Caylee Balabon had nine and Mackenzie Wade added eight.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 -- The Lady Maples swept to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (6-0, 7-0) won by the scores, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10.
The Lady Maples' Ella Menear had a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs. Krista Wilson (17 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks), Bailey Rafferty (28 assists, 3 aces), Riley Pekar (8 digs, 3 aces), Bri Ashton (4 aces, 5 digs) also had strong efforts in the Mapletown victory.
Carmichaels 3, California 0 -- The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (3-2) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.
Carmichaels stats leaders were Kendall Ellsworth (31 assists, 11 digs); Carlee Roberts (2 aces, 12 digs), Sophia Zalar (3 blocks, 9 kills), Mikayla Andrews (2 blocks, 9 kills), Beth Cree (9 kills, 15 service points), Macie Kraynak (11 digs), and Jovi Blasinsky (12 service points).
