The Laurel Highlands girls won eight events and swept four Tuesday afternoon for an 82-68 Section 2-AAA victory against Uniontown at Bill Power Stadium.
The Fillies' Mia Pierce swept the throws, finishing first in the shot put (35-2), discus (118-8), and javelin (121-1). She finished second in the 100 high hurdles to help Laurel Highlands sweep the race.
Pierce is known for her throwing prowess, but is new to the track.
"This is my third meet hurdling. The coaches insisted on a fourth event. The track season rolled around and I had worked on the hurdles," explained Pierce.
She felt she had a mixed bag of results in the throws, but part of that was running from pit to pit.
"I had a PR in the shot put by two feet," said Pierce. "I wasn't happy with my discus. I was in a rush to get done.
"I calmed down and told myself to take my time. I got a 3-foot PR in the javelin."
Pierce wanted top marks in all three throwing events.
"I wanted to come in and PR. That was my main focus. I can't be mad with personal bests in two, but I wanted all three," said Pierce. "That's my biggest motivation right now."
Pierce hopes to qualify for the WPIAL championship in all three events.
"I would like to get all three throws. I want to throw the discus 150 feet. That's the number I'd love to get," said Pierce. "I'd like to throw 140 in the javelin. It seems far right now, but that's what I want.
"I'm definitely ahead of (where she was last year), especially in the javelin. I threw 130 (feet) in the discus at states, and threw 130 in the first meet."
Pierce continued, "I have a lot of room to grow in all my events. It's just a matter of putting it all together."
Pierce is looking forward to competing in the Lady Wildcat/Spartan Invitational on Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
"I'm really excited. It's a big meet," said Pierce.
Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.0), Righteous Richardson (400, 1:13.6), Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 50.45), Neela Hill (high jump, 4-10), and Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 11-0) also had first-place finishes for the Fillies.
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer bookended first-place finishes in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays, and won the 1,600 (5:17.2) and 800 (2:24.80) in between.
"My time in the 1,600 was the same time I ran in the last meet. I'm glad I'm consistent, if anything," said Trimmer. "My time in the 800 was decent. It's good for this part of the season."
The temperature in the high 60s/low 70s was perfect for the sprinters and jumpers, but the distance runners found it to be a bit warm.
"I survived the heat. I usually do pretty good in the heat. This is our first meet in the heat. I didn't want it to get to me and it didn't," explained Trimmer.
Trimmer's challenge through the season to date has been running against the clock with not too many distance runners pushing her on the track.
"It's tough with no competition, yet. But, I'm better than I was last year. I feel I'm in a good place. I'm not stressing," said Trimmer.
As for her postseason aspirations, Trimmer said, "My hope is to do both (the 800 and 1,600). Plus, we are doing well in the 3,200 relay.
"I'm looking for the school record in the 1,600 (of 5:01 held by Julie Friend). I want to break that two-digit barrier (sub-5:10). I have the 800 record.
"The 1,600 is my event. It's my event. If not, I have the 800 in my pocket. I'll keep training and trust myself."
Disaya Craggette (100, 12.9; 200, 27.14), 400 relay (53.0), Grace Trimmer (3,200, 12:24), and Lyric McLee (long jump, 15-2; triple jump, 31-5) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
