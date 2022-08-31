Laurel Highlands scored all its goals in the first 40 minutes Tuesday night to open Section 2-AAA play with a 6-0 victory at Uniontown.
Both teams had their first match of the season be a section contest.
"It's really hard to start section play first," said Laurel Highlands coach Denny Marzano. "Overall, we were pretty well rounded everywhere. We're solid across the board and across the lines."
The match was scoreless through the first nine minutes until Jenna Voyten powered in rebound past Uniontown keeper Karmen Kudyba after a scramble for the loose ball in front of the Lady Raiders' goal.
Kudyba was injured on the play and exited the game, and will likely have to clear concussion protocol before she can return to the net. She was replaced by Sofia Kudyba.
The Laurel Highlands' lead doubled five minutes later when Elle Mancini chipped a shot into the back of the net. Jocelyn Radcliffe sprinted down the left wing about eight minutes later and lofted a shot across the goal to extend the advantage to 3-0.
"Jocelyn scored 20 last year. If she can do that again, we'll be fine," said Marzano.
The visitors kept applying the offensive pressure and it produced an unassisted goal by Addyson Nose at 10:56.
Kaylee Mutnansky became the third Uniontown goalie of the half when she entered the match after Nose's goal.
"This team is willing to step up and do whatever they can to help the team," praised Uniontown coach Michael Wystepek.
Nose scored her second goal of the half when her corner kick from right of the goal found its way into the back of the net with 6:15 remaining. Morgan Ferris gathered in a loose ball to the left of Mutnansky for a 6-0 lead with just 43 seconds remaining in the half.
"We were not as sharp as I would like us to be," said Marzano, giving Uniontown credit for being disruptive. "Uniontown has had a big improvement. Uniontown was super aggressive for most of the match."
Wystepek kept encouraging his team to push the defense up and be more aggressive.
"It's a new strategy we're trying. This team is a little more skilled. I was a little reluctant to try it, but what I saw tonight they'll be willing to try it," said Wystepek. "I want to put more pressure on their defense.
"I have two centers on defense who are fast and skilled."
Wystepek added, "I'm proud of these girls. Laurel Highlands is a phenomenal team. This is a big step for us."
Marzano was able to run his entire bench into the match.
"We wanted to try to juggle the back line a little bit," said Marzano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.