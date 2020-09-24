The Laurel Highlands girls volleyball team swept past Belle Vernon, 3-0, Wednesday night for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Laurel Highlands (5-0, 5-0) won by the scores 25-8, 25-10, 25-17.
Maddie Wheeler controlled the winning offense with 29 assists. Shannon Watkins had seven digs and five aces. Alison Humbertson finished with 10 kills and five digs. Morgan Wheeler contributed five aces, seven kills and two blocks.
Gianna Anderson had a solid game for the Lady Leopards (0-4, 0-4) with 13 digs. Mia Lubrani added three kills.
Girls soccer
Brownsville 8, McGuffey 0 -- Tessa Dellarose scored a hat trick and goalie Kami Franks saved all five shots she faced to lead the Lady Falcons to a Section 3-AA home victory.
Dellarose scored two goals in the first half and the third in the second half. She also assisted on two goals.
Marlaree Hudock netted a pair of goals for the Lady Falcons (3-1, 3-1). Ava Kovscek scored a goal and assisted on two others. Gracie Stetson and Alaina Johnson also scored for Brownsville.
Jacklyn Maxwell made five saves for McGuffey (0-4, 0-5).
Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1 -- Reagan Schreiber scored both goals and Mallory Schreiber assisted on both as the Lady Bearcats edged the Lady Bucs for a Section 2-A win.
Bentworth evens its section mark at 2-2 and improves to 4-2 overall. Chartiers-Houston is 2-3 in the section and 2-4 overall.
Reagan Schreiber scored a goal in each half. Chartiers-Houston scored its goal in the second half.
"It's a huge win at Chartiers-Houston. Chartiers-Houston played well. We controlled the first half, and they controlled possession in the second half," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. "We didn’t make it easy on ourselves or play real great, but we found a way to win. Seems like that’s how it is playing there for us."
Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Rams edged Laurel Highlands for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Ringgold outshot Laurel Highlands, 15-8. Jayden Ruvalcaba was in the nets for Laurel Highlands (2-2, 2-2). Ringgold improves to 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall.
Girls tennis
Connellsville 4, Gateway 1 — The Lady Falcons swept the singles and split the doubles for their first win of the season in Section 1-AAA action against the Lady Gators.
Sophia Solomon, Mariah Ulery and Reagan Dally carried the singles matches for Connellsville. Connellsville’s Kelsey Skonezny and Jordan Hiles won at second doubles.
Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — The Lady Scots shut out the Lady Lions for a Section 1-AA victory.
Aly Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Bea Pawlikowsky won their singles matches. Julia Davis and Eva Martin were victorious at first doubles, and Amelia Miller and Shayla Fulton completed the sweep at second doubles.
Boys golf
Greensburg C.C. 205, Southmoreland 224 — The Scotties had a tough time on the road at Mt. Odin Golf Course, falling in Section 2-AA play to the Centurions.
Austin Goehring was the low man for Southmoreland (3-6, 4-6-1) with 42. Clay Sipple and Ben Zimmerman each carded 43, and Vinny Ledbetter and Max Sokol both finished with a 48.
Derry 200, Mount Pleasant 219 — The Trojans were tough on their home course with a Section 2-AA victory at Latrobe Elks over the Vikings.
Dylan Pawlak (42), Colin Hayes (43), Carson Kirshner (44), Jonathan Wagner (45), and Steven Brown (45) had scoring rounds for Mount Pleasant (6-3).
Hunter Jurica was medalist for the Trojans (9-1) with 38. Ashton Beighley (39), Antonio Hauser (40), Bryce Baum (41), and Ryan Bushey (42) rounded out the scoring for Derry.
