The Laurel Highlands girls needed four sets Thursday night to secure a 3-1 victory at Uniontown in Section 3-AAA play.
The visitors opened a 2-0 lead with set wins of 25-17 and 25-18. The Lady Raiders cut the deficit to one with a 25-16 victory in the third set, but Laurel Highlands recovered to secure the section victory by taking the fourth set, 25-17.
Morgan Wheeler (11 kills, 4 digs, 32 assists, 3 blocks, 3 aces) and Mia Pierce (23 kills, 17 digs, 1 block, 5 aces) both had double-doubles for Laurel Highlands. Mackenzie Nicklow (2 kills, 2 digs, 8 aces), Bella Scott (5 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, 1 block), Jayna Fabery (16 digs, 2 aces), Ayrianna Sumpter (5 kills, 2 digs), Ally Mattey (2 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces), and Vita Sabatini (1 kill, 1 block) posted strong performances for Laurel Highlands.
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 0 -- The Lady Rams swept to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Ringgold (6-4) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 -- The Lady Scots rebounded from a tough road loss at Brownsville with a shutout against visiting Yough in a Section 3-AA match.
Southmoreland (10-3, 10-4) won by the scores, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
Amarah McCutcheon led the Lady Scots with nine kills. Taylor Doppelheuer added seven kills. Riley Puckey had a team-high 11 assists.
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Bearcats swept to a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Highlanders.
Bentworth won by the scores, 25-7, 25-15, 25-13.
Grace Skerbetz (8 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 2 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (1 kill, 3 blocks), Emily Wise (3 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces), Jocelyn Babirad (2 digs, 3 aces, 15 assists), Chelsea Dindal (5 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces), Sophia Gaussa (2 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), and Haylee Wolfe (3 digs, 5 aces) contributed to the Bentworth attack.
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Maples cruised to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Eagles.
Mapletown (9-1, 11-1) rolled to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7.
Mapletown's Krista Wilson had a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs. Ella Menear (6 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces), Bailey Rafferty (19 assists, 5 digs), Alexis Perry (3 aces), and Riley Pekar (7 digs) also had solid performances for the Lady Maples.
Frazier 3, California 0 -- The Lady Commores returned home from California with a Section 2-A victory.
Frazier (10-0, 12-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20.
Frazier's Grace Vaughn had a double-double with 10 digs and 28 service points. Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net with 17 kills. Braylin Salisbury (5 kills, 10 service points, 1 block), Gracen Hartman (22 assists), Molly Yauch (16 digs), and Addison Schultz (2 blocks) also contributed to the home victory.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (7-3) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
The Lady Mikes' Kendall Ellsworth had a triple-double with 28 assists, 14 digs and 14 service points. Beth Cree had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs. Mary Schmelzlen (4 aces, 15 service points), Carlee Roberts (2 aces, 13 service points), Sophia Zalar (7 kills, 3 blocks), Mikayla Andrews (6 kills), and Ani Cree (2 blocks) also had noteworthy performances.
Brownsville 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- The Lady Falcons swept to a non-section road victory over the Lady Bucs.
Brownsville won by the scores, 28-26, 25-22, 25-16.
Ciara Williams (14 digs, 18 kills), Skye Durst (2 aces, 31 assists, 12 digs, 9 kills), Kami Franks (3 aces, 15 digs), Kenzie Wade (1 block, 9 digs, 6 kills), Caylee Balabon (1 ace, 1 assist, 13 digs, 5 kills), Cassidee Settles (1 ace, 14 digs), Skyler Gates (2 blocks, 4 digs, 4 kills), and Ava Clark (1 block, 5 digs, 2 kills) all contributed to the non-section victory.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 3 -- Farrah Reader scored six goals to lead the Lady Leopards to a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Reader now has 93 career goals.
Ava Scalise scored a pair of goals for Belle Vernon (6-5-0, 7-6-1). Kataira Rhodes and Danika Lee both scored one goal. Victoria Rodriguez made 11 saves in the victory.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Washington 0 -- The Leopards scored two goals in each half for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Nathaniel Kikel scored one goal in each half for Belle Vernon (11-1-0). Trevor Kovatch had one goal and two assists. Preston Rathway added a solo goal.
Bryce Burkhart made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Waynesburg Central 3, Southmoreland 1 -- Nate Jones and Dylan Pester scored in the first half in the Raiders' Section 3-AA road victory against the Scotties.
Ryon McCartney added an insurance goal in the second half for Waynesburg Central.
Southmoreland's Tristan Ice scored in the second half.
Yough 2, Brownsville 1 -- The Falcons clinched a Section 3-AA playoff berth despite being upended on the road by the Cougars.
Brownsville goes to 7-5-0 in the section and 8-7-0 overall, and has remaining matches against McGuffey and Southmoreland. The Falcons clinched fourth place with Washington's loss to Belle Vernon.
Yough improves to 3-6-3 in the section and 3-9-3 overall.
Brownsville's Derrick Tarpley was set up by Thomas Ruffcorn for the match's first goal at 31:21 of the second half.
Joe Obedobel tied the game at 27:40 and scored the match-deciding goal at 19:29.
Brownsville's Davey Timko made four saves. Yough's Zander Arid turned aside 16 shots.
Charleroi 6, Ligonier Valley 0 -- Bryce Large and Ty Patterson both scored two goals in the Cougars' Section 2-A road victory.
Arlo McIntyre and Joel Chambers netted one goal apiece for Charleroi (8-1-0, 12-1-0).
Football
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Frazier 0 -- The Commodores rolled to a Eastern Conference road victory over the Commodores.
Samir Crosby scored on a pair of 15-yard runs and caught a 19-yard pass for a score from Tyree Turner. Da'sjon Craggette scored on runs of 20 and 43 yards. Nate Dlugos plunged into the end zone from two yards, and Amari Mack sprinted 72 yards for a rushing touchdown.
