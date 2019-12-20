Uniontown's natatorium was filled with raucous cheers and encouragement Thursday night as Fayette County's three swimming teams gathered for the squads' annual county meet.
The Laurel Highlands girls finished with 102 points for the team title, although Connellsville was not far behind with 92. Uniontown placed third with 40 points.
The Fillies carried most of the first-place finishes, opening the meet with Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Skyler Wilson and Abby Mahoney winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time of 2:01.57.
Thomas had a solid performance in the meet, finishing second to teammate Maria Mrosko in the 200 IM with a qualifying time of 2:19.72 and winning the 100 backstroke in a qualifying time of 59.70 seconds.
Thomas, Mrosko, Ciez and Jenna Roscoe capped the meet by touching the wall first in the 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 3:57.40.
Thomas finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in the WPIAL Class AA finals last year as a freshman, and looks for a return visit at the end of the season. She fortunately has a teammate who will push her to that end, especially in the 200 IM.
"I like keeping up with Maria (Mrosko). It helps me pace out. Being with Maria helps me get my times down," said Thomas.
"Dropping time in the 100 backstroke is really motivating," continued Thomas. "I'm hoping to break 57 (seconds) at the WPIALs. I am close. That also is helping."
Many of the swimmers participate on the same club team and practice together, so the meet held few surprises.
"There's no fierce competition. It's a friendly competition," explained Thomas. "We still have friends at the end of the day. It's good to know everyone is your friend."
Roscoe (200 freestyle, 2:07.15, WPIAL; 100 breaststroke, 1:18.81, WPIAL), Mrosko (200 IM, 2:12.95, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:00.16, WPIAL), and Ciez (50 freestyle, 26.18, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 58.09, WPIAL) all had first-place finishes for Laurel Highlands. The Fillies' Erin George, Wilson, Roscoe and Mrosko won the 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 1:52.04.
Gracey Fiesta helped the Lady Falcons place second by winning the 500 freestyle in 5:39.45 and finishing third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.58. The senior swam the opening backstroke leg, joining Madison McCombie, Molly Maloy and Rachel DiRoma to a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay and she anchored Maloy, Elizabeth Jackson and DiRoma to second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.62.
Fiesta is seeking her first trip as an individual to the WPIAL Class AA Championship, and said she's close to qualifying after just missing last year.
"I'm close in the 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 200 IM. I've been close the past three years in the 100 butterfly. Last year I missed by .01 seconds," said Fiesta. "After the holiday training, I think I can get the times."
Fiesta knows the times she hopes to reach by February.
"The 500 freestyle, around 5:27. That would be a qualifying time. And in the 100 butterfly, I'd like to go around a minute. In the 200 IM, a 2:17 would also qualify me," explained Fiesta.
Morgan Lukaesko won the diving competition with 194.95 points. Maloy was second in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, as was McCombie in the 100 breaststroke.
Morgan Metts helped the Lady Raiders' Caitlin Michelangelo, Adena Rugola and Sophie Zimcosky finish second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.38 and secure fourth-place points in the 200 medley relay. She finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.63 seconds and was fifth in the 100 backstroke in a race that included the Fillies' Thomas.
Metts was not happy with her backstroke, noting, "It was probably my worst. It's stressful (swimming against Thomas). I'm not going to lie. But, I want to strive for (first place)."
But, she was pleased with her performance in the 50 freestyle, saying with a smile, "I wanted to be at least second in the 50 freestyle and, oh yeah, I did! I had a PR (personal best) in the 50 free. That was major."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.