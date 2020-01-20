Travis Sankovich will make the jump to the Division I level when he enrolls at Marshall University this fall to continue his academic and baseball careers in Huntington, West Virginia.
Sankovich, who is a 2018 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, will finish up playing for Seminole State this season in Central Florida and head north in the fall to join the Thundering Herd and head coach Jeff Waggnor. He will also graduate from Seminole State this spring with an Associate of Arts degree.
“We were playing a showcase tournament in the fall when they started to talk to me about playing for them,” Sankovich said. “I am excited to be playing closer to home, and it is great that I will be playing for a Division I school.”
The recruiting process usually involves scouts and assistant coaches reaching out to potential players and not the head coach, but Waggnor personally reached out to Sankovich, which flattered the former Mustang star. Sankovich officially signed on Nov. 13.
“That is what set Marshall apart from the other schools because the head coach came out and watched me play,” Sankovich said. “He watched me play two full games and said I would be his shortstop next year. The last three shortstops at Marshall got drafted, and the guy that is the shortstop now will probably be drafted, so he (Waggnor) knows what he’s doing, and they have a good track record of getting guys into the pros.
“I really like playing for Seminole State and the coaches do a great job there, but I will be graduating from there this spring. Out of all the Division I offers I received, Marshall just seemed like the best fit for me.”
Sankovich, who played this past summer for the Normal CornBelters of the Prospect League and was the starting shortstop in the Junior College All-Star Game, has an above-average glove and is a solid contact hitter, but put on some muscle between his freshman and sophomore years of college.
“I have done a lot of weight training, which is really important if you want to get to the next level,” Sankovich said. “Last season, I hit .285 and this fall I hit .400 with three home runs in the fall. I only hit one home run all last spring.”
Waggnor is preparing to use Sankovich in the middle infield, and like most, is impressed with how he plays in the field.
“He takes pride in his defense and enjoys playing defense, which is rare in today’s game because it is all about hitting,” Waggnor said. “He has good hands and a good arm. He also seems like he has a lot of passion for the game.”
Sankovich has and will continue to work with professional players and coaches, as Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein and his brother, David, have assisted in Sankovich’s development. David is a special assistant in the Pirates baseball operations department.
“I have been and will continue to work with those guys, and I think I have a good chance of possibly getting drafted, but we will just have to see what happens,” Sankovich said. “I know a couple of guys from the Pirates like Josh Bell and Adam Frazier will be in Florida, and I will get the opportunity to hit with them.”
Marshall University will unveil a new 3,500-seat state-of-the-art baseball stadium. The field will be playable in 2021, which is just in time for Sankovich to enjoy the new digs.
“They are building a new turf stadium and have an indoor facility,” Sankovich said. “It will be nice to play in state-of-the-art facilities.”
