Barry Rosner was a dedicated supporter of Laurel Highlands sports for decades before he was slowed by melanoma and the cancer eventually led to his death last year on Nov. 5.
The school honored Rosner, who was 68, for all his contributions over the years during a ceremony before Tuesday night’s boys basketball game between the Mustangs and Albert Gallatin.
Rosner’s many roles included P.A. announcer, scorekeeper, pregame organizer and coordinator of the LH Undergrad tournament as well as coach of the highly successful Blitz 3-on-3 basketball team that often included current and former LH players. Rosner also led the production of the program for the boys and girls basketball teams for many years.
The ceremony, arranged my LH athletic director Mark John, was led by principal John Diamond, who talked about Rosner’s dedicated work for the school.
The school presented two plaques, one to be inserted into the press box at Mustang Field, which was renamed Barry Rosner Press Box in Rosner’s honor, and the other to be displayed in the Laurel Highlands Senior High School trophy case.
The second plaque read: “In Memory of Barry James Rosner. In appreciation and with admiration for all of Barry Rosner’s contributions to the Laurel Highlands family. Barry was the Voice of the Mustangs and positively impacted many lives through Mustang sports as well as the entire student body. With many thanks for all of the years that Barry devoted to athletics and the good that he has done for all of the students, Barry was not only the Voice of the Mustangs, he was also our number one fan and enthusiastically supported the athletic programs. Barry touched many lives and will be remembered as some who never met a stranger.”
Also taking part in the ceremony were Lucinda Monaco and Dale Johnson, longtime friends of Rosner, and Mustangs coach Rick Hauger and Debbie Hauger.
Coach Hauger, who led the Mustangs to the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship last season, commended Rosner after his team’s 86-69 win over the Colonials Tuesday night and expressed his regret that Rosner’s poor health prevented him from being there for LH’s playoff run.
“Barry was instrumental in a lot of things with the basketball programs and within the school district,” Hauger said. “He was very thorough in what he did. He wanted things to be just right. He wanted to do things for the kids.
“Barry’s heart was always in the right place to do the right thing and it kind of seems a little bit strange knowing he’s not going to be there (in the gymnasium) any more. It’s a shame he didn’t get to enjoy the end of last season.
“He’ll be missed, but he won’t be forgotten.”
