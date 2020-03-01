Laurel Highlands, fresh off its WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship, will begin its quest for a PIAA title on Friday along with three other local boys teams, while two girls squads start state play on Saturday.
The Mustangs, as the District 7 champion, won’t have to travel too far for their opener as they take on York Suburban at Greensburg Salem High School with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
“I still think we can compete with anybody,” LH freshman Rodney Gallagher said. “We’re going to go right back in the gym Monday and going to go to work.”
In other boys action, Geibel Catholic plays Berlin Brothersvalley, 8 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown in a Class 1A game, WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Belle Vernon goes up north to play Clearfield, 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s High School, and Class 4A Ringgold will make a long trip to Warwick High School in Lititz for a 7 p.m. game against Lancaster Catholic.
On the girls side, WPIAL runners-up Southmoreland and West Greene will both be playing fairly close to home on Saturday.
The Class 4A Lady Scotties, who suffered their first loss of the season to North Catholic in the district final, also will play at Greensburg Salem in a 2 p.m. tip-off against Huntingdon Area.
“I told our girls let’s get another crack at them (North Catholic),” Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts said. “That means we’ve got to make it to the semis. One at a time but that’s going to be our M.O. this week.”
The Class 1A Lady Pioneers, who also were dealt their first loss in the WPIAL championship game, will take on powerful Kennedy Catholic in a 2:30 p.m. game at Peters Township High School.
