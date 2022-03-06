Laurel Highlands, fresh off winning its third WPIAL championship, will open the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball playoffs at home on Tuesday.
The unbeaten Mustangs are one of eight local teams that qualified for the state tournament along with Geibel Catholic and Belle Vernon boys and Waynesburg Central girls, who also play Tuesday, and West Greene, Southmoreland, Monessen and Elizabeth Forward girls, who are in action Wednesday.
Laurel Highlands (25-0), the top seed in District 7 (WPIAL), hosts Northeastern (16-12), the ninth-seeded team out of District 3. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
In Class 4A boys, Belle Vernon (19-4), the fourth-place District 7 team, travels to Obama (12-8), the City League champion (District 8), for a 7 p.m. game.
In Class 1A boys, the Gators (18-6), who are the WPIAL’s third seed, are at District 10 champion Farrell (15-8) for a 7 p.m. clash.
In Class 3A girls, Waynesburg (17-5), the third-place District 7 team, is on the road at District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (13-11) for a 7 p.m. contest.
All four area teams playing on Wednesday face long road trips.
In Class 4A girls, Southmoreland (18-4), the fourth-place WPIAL team, is at District 6 champion Tyrone (22-1) while Elizabeth Forward (19-5), the third-place WPIAL team, goes to District 5 champion Bedford (21-5). Both games begin at 7 p.m.
In Class 1A girls, West Greene (18-4), the fifth-place District 7 team, travels to Mount Aloysius College to face District 6 champion Portage (21-5) at 6 p.m., while Monessen (17-6), the sixth-place District 7 team, will be sent to District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (24-3) for a 7 p.m. game.
Winners of Tuesday’s games will play again on Friday. Winners of Wednesday’s game will be in action again on Saturday.
The Mustangs are the lone local team that could face a rematch with a WPIAL opponent in the second round. The winner of the LH-Elizabethtown game meets the survivor between Highlands and Brashear. Laurel Highlands defeated Highlands in the district semifinals, 61-44.
