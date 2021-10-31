Laurel Highlands has played plenty of road games this season so a long bus ride to open the WPIAL football playoffs is unlikely to faze coach Rich Kolesar’s team.
The Mustangs drew the 10th seed in Class 4A and will open the postseason at seventh-seeded Beaver Area on Friday, according to the WPIAL pairings released Saturday evening. Kickoff for all first-round games is slated for 7 p.m.
“We only had three home games so our kids are really used to being on the road,” said Kolesar, whose team is in the the playoffs for the first time since 2015. “They’ll be fine with the trip.”
Laurel Highlands was one of 11 area teams to qualify for the postseason.
Belle Vernon was made the top seed in Class 4A, as expected, and has a first-round bye.
Elizabeth Forward was seeded fourth in Class 3A and also received a first-round bye.
Other local teams that learned who’ll they open the playoffs against are Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland in Class 3A, Beth-Center in Class 2A and West Greene, Carmichaels, California, Mapletown and Monessen in Class 1A.
The Mustangs, led by quarterback/defensive back Rodney Gallagher, won their first five games for the first time in program history and have already clinched a winning record which last happened in 1996.
“They’re excited to be in the playoffs,” Kolesar said. “This was definitely a big goal of ours this season. Now we’re trying to get the first playoff win in school history. That’s our focus this week.”
Laurel Highlands, which is coming off a 42-14 non-conference win at Uniontown, finished fourth in the Big Eight Conference.
Gallagher became just the 13th player in WPIAL history to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a season during the game against the Red Raiders.
“We know it’s going to be a dogfight,” said Gallagher in looking ahead to the pairings meeting. “We’re going to work very hard and try to get everything we need to get done to win this game.”
Some media outlets forecasted a meeting against Armstrong for LH. Armstrong was made the No. 6 seed and hosts No. 12 Montour.
“Those were the two teams we had it down to,” Kolesar said. “I thought we would get Beaver but we were preparing for either match-up. That’s about where we thought we’d be (in the seedings).”
The Bobcats (7-2) finished second in the Parkway Conference to second-seeded Aliquippa.
“Beaver is a team that really likes to run the football,” Kolesar said. “They do a lot of wildcat on offense and they’re a tough, physical Beaver Valley team.
“We talked to the players last night about what’s coming up. There’s no school on Tuesday so that will definitely be a good day for us to have some extended meeting time to plan for this game.”
The winner will face the Quips in the quarterfinals.
The Leopards (8-0) will host the winner between No. 9 New Castle (6-4, third, Parkway Conference) and No. 8 Highlands (7-3, third, Greater Allegheny Conference), on Nov. 12.
McKeesport is the third seed in Class 4A with Hampton fourth and Thomas Jefferson fifth, meaning the Jaguars are on the same side of the bracket as Belle Vernon. The Leopards’ closest game this season was a 28-21 win over TJ.
Elizabeth Forward (8-2), the Interstate Conference champion, will host either No. 5 Freeport (5-4, second, Allegheny Seven Conference) or No. 12 Ambridge (2-8, fourth, Northwestern Six Conference) on Nov. 12.
All other games area Friday night.
Southmoreland (7-3, tied for second, Interstate) was seeded eighth and will host No. 9 East Allegheny (4-5, tied for third, Allegheny Seven). The winner earns a trip to No. 1 Central Valley in the quarterfinals.
This will be just the Scotties’ third ever playoff appearance with two of them coming under coach Dave Keefer (2019 and this year).
No. 6 Mount Pleasant (5-4, fourth, Interstate) hosts No. 11 Burrell (3-7, tied for third, Allegheny Seven), which is guided by former Albert Gallatin coach Shawn Liotta. The winner will play at third-seeded Avonworth in the quarterfinals.
The 16th-seeded Bulldogs (2-6, fourth, Interstate) earned a trip to top-seeded Steel Valley’s Campbell Field. The unbeaten Ironmen (9-0) won the Allegheny Conference.
West Greene, the Tri-County South Conference champion, was the highest seeded area team in Class 1A, as expected. The No. 4 Pioneers (8-2), who have won eight games in a row, host No. 13 Springdale (6-4, fifth, Eastern Conference).
The sixth-seeded Mikes (8-2, second, TCS), who are led by Trenton Carter, the 12th WPIAL player to both pass and run for 1,000 yards in a season, host No. 11 Shenango (3-6, tied for fourth, Big Seven Conference).
The No. 10 Trojans (7-2, third, TCS) also earned a home game and will host No. 7 Leechburg (8-2, third, Eastern).
The No. 12 Maples (6-4, fourth, TCS) travel to fifth-seeded Rochester (7-2, second, Big Seven).
The No. 15 Greyhounds (4-5, fifth, TCS) are at No. 2 Cornell (7-2, first, Big Seven).
