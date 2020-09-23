Laurel Highlands established itself as the clear front-funner in Section 3-AAA with another convincing win Tuesday night, toppling host Elizabeth Forward, 3-1, in girls volleyball action by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-21.
The Mustangs swept past defending section champion Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, on Monday, before handing the Lady Warriors their first loss while improving to 4-0.
"That's quite the schedule," LH coach Emily Konter said of the back-to-back challenges. "Our team is coming together. They're playing great and smart. They've been putting the work in and that's showing in the results."
Laurel Highlands was able to offset EF star Kaitlin Fournier, a Georgia recruit.
"She's a great player and obviously you have to pay attention to her," Konter said. "She had her kills but we were able to minimize that some with our play at the net and focus on our game."
The Mustangs have stars as well, such as Alison Humbertson, Bella Buwawa, Maddie Wheeler and Shannon Watkiins.
Humbertson recorded 15 kills and 13 digs, Buwawa totaled 14 kills, four blocks and eight digs, Watkins contributed 31 assists, four blocks and eight digs, and Wheeler chipped in with 10 digs.
The Mustangs host Belle Vernon Wednesday before traveling to Yough on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.