Rodney Gallagher swished the two pressure free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining and Laurel Highlands had the points it needed to fend off Mars, 52-51, and claim its first WPIAL basketball championship in 52 years.
Those final 4.8 seconds, however, were almost just enough for the Planets to pull out a dramatic, buzzer-beating victory at Petersen Events Center on Friday night.
Mihali Sfanos’ driving shot in the lane bounced off the rim as time expired and the Mustangs celebrated in a pile near midcourt.
There was an entire game within the game during those last few seconds with plenty of strategy and effort on both sides.
To set up the thrilling finish, Mars missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12 seconds left, Tyvaughn Long gathered in the rebound and fed the ball to Gallagher, who raced down court and was fouled as he made a move towards the basket.
“That was a big one, that might’ve been my best one so far,” Long said of grabbing the rebound from the missed free throw. “I was hoping he missed it so I could get it. I boxed out and as soon as I got it I immediately looked for Rod.”
As Gallagher put the Mustangs ahead, the large crowd of LH fans had roared their approval.
Mars called timeout and came out to inbound the ball for their last chance before LH coach Rick Hauger, after seeing how the Planets set up, called a timeout of his own.
“The first thing is we wanted them to have to dribble for sure,” Hauger said. “Hopefully, in a situation like that you maybe can turn the dribbler one time. We had two guards up front and we had Timmy (Smith) over to try to slow down 33 (Mihali Sfanos). You didn’t know for sure but it seemed that he had been their go-to guy in those situations.”
Hauger was correct.
“If I had to pick one guy on our team to get it to the rim from where we were it would be Mihali Sfanos,” Mars coach Rob Carmody said.
While the Mustangs had to play good defense, they had to be aware of the situation as well.
“Obviously another consideration is with only a one-point lead we can’t foul,” Hauger said. “We’ve got to be pretty position conscious on defense.”
Gallagher, after hitting the clutch free throws, played an instrumental part in the final seconds as well.
“We had Rod at halfcourt to come over,” Hauger said.
Mars did get the ball to Sfanos and Smith defended him but stepped aside, as did Nick Egnot, as the Mars junior drove into the lane, both heeding Hauger’s warning not to foul.
“He’s a good player,” Hauger said of Sfanos. “He was able to get a little further down court than what I’d hoped.”
Gallagher slid over into the lane and was set. Sfanos put up a hurried shot before crashing into the freshman. No foul was called either way. The shot was away just before the buzzer sounded.
“I tried to take a charge,” Gallagher said. “I was sitting there.”
Though no charge was called, Gallagher may have done just enough to alter Sfanos’ shot which missed the mark.
“It was a great shot,” Carmody said.
While the Mustangs celebrated, the Planets were crushed and center Michael Carmody kicked the ball away in frustration.
Coach Carmody was classy in defeat.
“You can’t demand that the ball goes in the basket. You can’t be upset if it doesn’t,” he said. “You ask that they execute and they did. In a really tough situation in that kind of environment, for those guys to execute that well to get that kind of shot ... for it not to go in, sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
Carmody felt it was a great game for the fans.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “Whatever it was you paid for this game, you got every penny worth.”
Hauger admitted the final play was hard to recall completely.
“It was kind of a blur,” said Hauger, who held his breath as the shot failed to fall through. “But I’ll take it.”
“Then we started celebrating,” Smith said with a smile.
Mars was the two-time defending champion but Carmody wasn’t upset with his team in defeat.
“If we had not played well, if we couldn’t make shots, maybe you get upset,” Carmody said. “But they way we played the game how can you be anything but proud ... of either team?
“It was just a great high school basketball game.”
