The Laurel Highlands boys and girls swimmers suffered their first loss of the year Wednesday night with Indiana sweeping on the road in Section 4-AA action.
The Indiana girls returned home with a 102-80 victory, while the Indiana boys defeated the Mustangs, 98-72. Both Laurel Highlands teams are 4-1 in the section and 8-1 overall.
Elizabeth Thomas and Maria Mrosko both set pool records. Mrosko touched the wall in 59.02 seconds for the pool record in the 100 butterfly. Thomas rewrote the pool and team record times when she won the 100 backstroke in 57.80 seconds. Both times met the WPIAL qualifying standard.
Thomas, Ella Ciez, Mrosko and Jenna Roscoe won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:53.86. The same quartet met the WPIAL standard with their first place time of 3:51.70 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Thomas won the the 200 IM in WPIAL qualifying time of 2:17.43. Ciez met the standard with her time of 25.51 seconds to win the 50 freestyle, as well as her winning time of 5:37.03 in the 500 freestyle. Mrosko finished first in the 100 breaststroke in a qualifying time of 1:10.84.
Roscoe finished second in the 100 freestyle with a qualifying time of 58.01 seconds. And, did the same in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.16.
Mapletown's Ella Menear, although competing as an independent, had the fastest time in the 200 IM of 2:11.92.
The Mustangs' Joe Holp qualified for the diving finals with his second-place score of 168.15 points.
Connor Locke, Ian Hamilton, Dean Schiffbauer and Kole Friel won the 200 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 1:36.20. Hamilton won the 100 backstroke and hit the WPIAL standard with his winning time of 58.01 seconds.
The Mustangs' 400 freestyle relay, Friel (200 IM, 500 freestyle) and Hamilton (200 IM) both had additional WPIAL qualifying swims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.