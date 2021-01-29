The Laurel Highlands swim team participated virtually against Burrell Thursday night and came away with Section 4-AA sweep.
The Mustangs defeated Burrell, 88-48, and the LH girls beat the Lady Bucs, 92-67.
The Fillies’ Maria Mrosko (200 freestyle, 2:01.84), Ella Ciez (50 freestyle, 25.30; 100 freestyle, 54.79), and Elizabeth Thomas (100 backstroke, 1:01.02) met the WPIAL automatic qualifying standard.
Thomas (200 IM, 2:25.28), Maria Mrosko (100 butterfly, 1:01.52), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Thomas, Cecilia and Maria Mrosko, and Ciez (3:56.98) hit the WPIAL qualifying standard.
The Fillies’ 200 medley relay team of Thomas, Abby Mahoney, Skyler Wilson and Maggie Knight won in 2:10.96, and Mahoney touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.07.
The Mustangs’ Ian Hamilton (200 freestyle, 1:48.11; 100 freestyle, 55.57), Kole Friel (500 freestyle, 4:59.31), and the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.04) met the WPIAL automatic qualifying standard. Friel also met the automatic qualifying standard in the 200 freestyle.
The Mustangs’ 200 medley relay of James Ainsley, Connor Locke, Collin McManis and John Wensing won in 2:10.14, and the 200 freestyle relay quartet of Dean Schiffbauer, Andrew Fike, Ainsley, and Friel touched the wall first in 1:48.63. McManis (200 IM, 2:48.46), Locke (50 freestyle, 25.14), and Schiffbauer (100 backstroke, 1:15.38) also had individual first-place finishes.
