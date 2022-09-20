Laurel Highlands’ Colin Crawford and Nate Schwertfeger, along with Connellsville’s Ethan Rice, advanced through the Section 2-AAA golf qualifier Monday for a berth into the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals next Tuesday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Crawford was the medalist at Pleasant Valley Golf Club with 7-over 77. Rice finished with 79 on his home course, and Schwertfeger managed to hit the target score of 80.
Crawford picked the right time to card his best 18-hole score at Pleasant Valley, and did so after a lengthy weather delay because of lightning, thunder and passing rainstorms.
“I had just finished No. 6,” Crawford said of the stoppage in play. “Yes, it was a good round. My strongest suit was putting. I had some long putts.
Crawford had a rough start to the qualifier.
“I hit one in the ditch on the first hole. I took a double bogey, but I cancelled that out with birdies on the next two holes,” said Crawford.
Crawford didn’t scorecard watch and kept his approach pretty simple.
“I stuck to my game plan as how I’ve been playing. I’m focus on every shot and make it,” explained Crawford. “I tried to shoot the target score or under.”
Trinity’s Ryan Walther just missed the cut with 81. The Falcons’ Rylan Keslar had a tough couple holes in the finishing stretch and missed the target score by two strokes.
Section 2-AA qualifier — Derry teammates Hunter Jurica and Ashton Beighley shared medalist honors with 2-over 74 in the qualifier hosted by the Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
The two golfers, along with those from the other Class AA qualifier sites, advanced to the WPIAL Class AA finals first round (semifinals) at Hannastown Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 26
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Braden Riley (78) and Wade Boyle (80), Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert (79), Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt (83), and Southmoreland’s Max Sokol (84) also hit the target score of 84 to advance.
Section 3-AA qualifier — Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings was medalist at Chippewa Golf Club with 4-over 74 despite a lengthy weather delay.
The Sethman twins, Daniel and Matthew, of Brownsville along with Carmichaels’ Dom Colarusso, tied for second-place with 8-over 78.
McGuffey’s Jacob Ross (79), Waynesburg Central’s Mason Switalski (80) and Braden Benke (84), Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana (80) and Liam Lohr (84), and Bentworth’s Nathan Coski (80) hit the target score to advance through to the next round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.