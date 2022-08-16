Laurel Highlands' "Big Three" in boys basketball suddenly became the "Big Two" on Monday.
LH's Davis transferring to Keystone Athletic Academy
- By Rob Burchianti rburchianti@heraldstandard.com
The Mustangs, who rode a starting lineup that included the high-scoring trio of Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis to the WPIAL Class 5A championship last season, will be without Davis for the 2022-23 campaign.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard revealed on his Twitter account Monday that he is transferring from Laurel Highlands to Keystone Athletic Academy, a college prep school located in Erie.
The Kings are coming off their inaugural season and play an independent schedule.
Davis transferred into the Laurel Highlands School District for the 2020-21 season and was a two-year starter at shooting guard for the Mustangs. DeShields transferred to LH from Uniontown the same year.
With Gallagher, DeShields and Davis leading the way under veteran coach Rick Hauger, the Mustangs went a combined 41-5 over the last two years, including 27-1 last season when they won their first 27 games.
The trio helped LH go through a stretch across two seasons where it won 39 out of 40 games before falling to Gateway in the PIAA quarterfinals.
The Mustangs were 14-4 in 2020-21 when they advanced to the WPIAL semifinals where they lost to New Castle. Laurel Highlands would go on to defeat the Red Hurricane in the WPIAL final a year later.
Davis, a good ballhandler and long-range shooter who also is a strong defensive player, averaged 16.6 points per game during the regular season as a sophomore and 17.7 as a junior.
Hauger said he was unaware that Davis was transferring until hearing the news on Monday.
