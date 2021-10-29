Laurel Highlands' Matt Lucas was recognized as the Section 3-AAA Player of the Year for his efforts over the season.
Lucas scored 26 goals and added 14 assists for 40 points.
Joining Lucas on the Finest 15 were teammates Harry Radcliffe and Joey Lemansky, Albert Gallatin's Nick Pegg, Belle Vernon's Daniel Sassak and Tyler Kovatch, Ringgold's Tyler Davis, Thomas Jefferson's AJ Getsy, Jordan Chiprich, Michael Ngugi, Luke Giger, and Andre Bekavac, Trinity's Alex Tush and Aidan Belcastro, and Uniontown's Dalton Grimes.
Albert Gallatin's Luke Flecker, Belle Vernon's Logan Kolodychak, Laurel Highlands' Carson Seaman, Ringgold's David Solisee, Thomas Jefferson's Robbie Shoemaker, Trinity's Faiden Hodgson and Uniontown's Wyatt Nehls were named to the honorable mention team.
Thomas Jefferson's Doc Kulish was named the Coach of the Year.
