SHIPPENSBURG -- Laurel Highlands sophomore Mia Pierce won her first state medal Saturday morning after placing fourth in the discus in the PIAA Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak, Southmoreland's Alexis Jacobs and Waynesburg Central's Dawson Fowler all won fifth-place medals on the final day of the state meet.
Pierce checked a couple boxes off her checklist with her opening throw of 130-6 in the preliminary round.
"I wanted to medal and get into the top five. My goal was 135 feet, but I finally hit the 130s. It's really exciting. I just really wanted to get a state medal. That's been my goal since the end of last season," said Pierce, adding, "I PRed by eight feet. It was on my first throw of the prelims.
"That's not normal. I usually build on my throws, but today my first throw was my best throw."
Pierce said the early success, plus the elevated level competition, pushed her as the competition progressed. However, after fouling on her first attempt in the finals, she was unable to match her opening throw with marks of 126-8 and 116-9.
"The 130 set the stage. I think I got in my head near the end. I wanted to get better and I got too excited," said Pierce. "It pushes me to do a lot better because the competition makes me want to do better. Seeing other people throw makes me do better."
The girls Class AA discus occurred during miserable, rainy conditions on Friday. Saturday's weather was perfect with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.
"The weather was beautiful. I couldn't ask for anything better. I felt so bad for (Class AA) yesterday," said Pierce.
Pajak ran with a large pack of runners for most of the eight laps of the Class AAA 3,200, managing to gain some separation in the last lap to finish fifth in 9:06.35.
Butler's CJ Singleton, the WPIAL champion, won the gold medal with a time of 8:57.73.
"It was very nasty the first few laps because there was 30 kids in the race. It was pretty packed in," said Pajak.
The race pace was not what Pajak anticipated.
"Honestly, no. I expected it to be much faster. We sprinted the first 200, then slowed down to 67 (second lap). Singleton, I thought he was going to get off much faster. He went out 4:25. No one wanted to lead," said Pajak, adding, "I thought about trying to lead in the first lap, but six kids were coming up.
"I really kicked it in that last lap, but it was nothing too crazy. It was good enough for me to get a PR."
Southmoreland's Alexis Jacobs won her second fifth-place medal of the championship after placing fifth in the Class AA shot put with a throw of 38-¼.
She hit the mark on her final attempt in the prelims and was fourth heading into the finals. Her three throws in the final (36-5½, 36-10¾, 36-7) did not top 37 feet.
"Just to get a medal is fine with me. I didn't get a medal last year," said Jacobs, who is attending Seton Hill this fall where she will major in nursing and continue her throwing career.
Shenango's Emma Callahan won the gold medal with a meet record throw of 50-10¾.
"It was okay. I know I'm not going to beat her. I just have to do what I need to do," said Callahan.
Waynesburg Central's Dawson Fowler placed fifth in the Class AA triple jump with a personal-best distance of 44-1½.
"It was a foot past my PR. My PR was something like 43-3. It was on my second jump of the prelims. My first jump was 44 flat," said Fowler. "My third jump I completely face planted. If I would've gotten my feet under me, I was going a lot farther."
All those jumps caught up with Fowler in the championship flight.
"I was getting tired in the finals. It affects my second middle phase. I can tell," explained Fowler.
Fowler was pleased how his final meet turned out.
"To be honest, I just wanted to medal. I did a lot better than I expected," added Fowler.
Southmoreland's Olivia Cernuto advanced to the final nine in the Class AA triple jump, but missed the medals stand by a mere ¼-inch. Her best jump was 36-3¾.
Teammate Isaac Trout missed advancing to the final nine of the Class AA long jump Friday by less than four inches for 10th place. Trout missed a second shot at a medal Saturday in similar fashion when he finished 10th in the Class AA triple jump with a top jump of 43-½, falling short of the top nine by 6½ inches.
Albert Gallatin senior Bruno Fabrycki finished 17th in the Class AAA long jump with a distance of 20-9¾ in his first state meet.
