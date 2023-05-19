Laurel Highlands senior Mia Pierce and Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin had busy schedules Thursday in the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
Both girls were in three events, and both had successful days with each earning two berths into the PIAA Championship. Pierce went 3-for-3 in her medal quest, while Larkin won two medals.
Pierce finished third in the discus (127-9), fifth in the javelin (122-10), and sixth in the shot put (36-7¼). The senior automatically qualified in the discus and earned a berth in the javelin after hitting the state qualifying standard.
She opened with the discus, received her medal, and then hustled to the shot put. Pierce had a few moments to catch her breath before the javelin.
“I went straight to discus to the shot put, which I’m used to doing (in dual meets). There was too much of a wait between shot put and discus,” explained Pierce.
“Coming in, I wanted three medals, but I did want three state qualifying standards. I’m happy with my performances, especially given my circumstances. My back is sore.”
She was a bit disappointed with her shot put performance.
“I was seeded third in shot put, but I finished sixth,” said Pierce.
The Duquesne recruit is looking forward to her final state meet.
“I had one state medal last year. It would be cool to get two this year,” said Pierce, adding, “Knowing my next meet is my last high school meet, is sad.”
Larkin, too, had consecutive races with the 400, 300 intermediate hurdles and 800. She earned automotic state berths in the first two races and was 10th in the 800, despite being the 16th seed.
The freshman was fourth in the 400 in 1:00.26. She returned to the track for fifth place in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 48.03 seconds.
“The gap between the 400 and 300 intermediate hurdles was so nice,” said Larkin. “For the 800, I was already hyped up I made states in the 400 and hurdles.
“Waynesburg Central’s Jordan Dean was ahead of me the whole time. She had a little more at the end.”
Larkin added, “I had a PR in the 400 and my time in the hurdles was okay. My time in the 800 could be better.”
Though she didn’t go 3-for-3, Larkin accomplished what she set out to do.
“My goal was to make states in the 400 and 300 intermediate hurdles. I knew I could do it,” said Larkin, who qualified for the cross country state meet in the fall.
As for the state meet, Larkin said, “I’m going for it. I’d like to run 46 seconds in the 300s. My PR is 47.99, so that’s a big reach. I really want to get my 400 under a minute.”
HEADING TO SHIP: Ringgold’s Abigael Nicolas and Angelina Massey earned berths into the Class AAA state meet. Nicolas tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-1, while Massey was third in the 400 with a time of 57.92 seconds.
LOOSE ENDS: Southmoreland’s Megan Mehall placed seventh in the Class AA 400 in 1:01.56. ... The Scotties’ Adam Halinka was seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.16 seconds. ... California’s Ella Neil cleared 5 feet in the Class AA high jump, but missed out on the medals per her misses. ... Belle Vernon’s Lily Shahan finished seventh in the Class AAA javelin with a throw of 118-5. ... Laurel Highlands’ Hunter Kooser was fifth in the Class AAA triple jump with a leap of 43-9. ... Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods qualified for the Class AA state final after placing fifth, not sixth, as mentioned in the boys story. ... Connellsville’s Nicholas Rohal (javelin) and Belle Vernon’s Ryan Kent (discus) both placed ninth.
