Laurel Highlands’ Mia Pierce won three medals Friday at the 49th annual Baldwin Invitational.
Pierce won gold in the javelin (131-10), silver in the discus (118-3), and bronze in the shot put (38-¼).
Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton was the only vaulter to clear 14 feet with his gold medal-winning vault of 14-5.
Ringgold’s Angelina Massey had another solid performance after she won gold in the 400 with at time of 58.05 seconds. She tied for ninth in the high jump and was 11th in the triple jump.
The Rams’ Ryan Pajak edged Central Catholic’s JP Byrnes by .01 seconds for the gold medal in the 800. Pajak’s winning time was 1:54.52.
The Fillies’ Jaden Brambley was fourth in the pole vault (11-5) and Neela Hill placed sixth in the high jump (5-1). Ella Ciez tied for ninth in the high jump after she cleared 5-1.
The Mustangs’ Hunter Kooser finished fourth in the triple jump after he cleared 41-7¾. Billy Barton was eighth in the shot put with a throw of 43-4. Benjamin Wilson was ninth in the javelin and Matt Schwertfeger placed 15th in the mile.
Connellsville’s Nathan Reese (shot put, 51-6¼) and Nicholas Rohal (javelin, 159-10) won silver medals. Rohal also finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 134-3. The Falcons’ Austin Molinaro was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:32.50. Bryson Edwards placed seventh in the high jump (5-11) and Kasey Stanton was eighth in the long jump (20-2). Dexter Albert placed 10th in the pole vault.
Belle Vernon’s Francesca Scaramucci won silver in the high jump after she cleared 5-1. Teammate Gianna Anderson won a pair of medals, finishing seventh in the triple jump (34-11) and eighth in the long jump (16-5). The Lady Leopards’ Lily Shahan was the bronze medalist in the javelin (111-5) and Farrah Reader was sixth in the shot put (33-8½).
The Leopards’ Ryan White placed fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.19 seconds. Dane Levi was seventh in the shot put (43-5), and Luke Henderson just missed the podium after finishing ninth in the 3,200. Dayne Wilson finished ninth in the high jump.
The Ringgold girls placed sixth in the 1,600 relay in 4:17.82. Katelyn Ferrence was seventh in the long jump (16-5¾). Abbigale Whaley was 10th in the javelin and shot put.
Albert Gallatin’s Quentin Larkin placed fifth in the javelin with a throw of 155-1. He was 12th in the 400.
The Lady Colonials’ Courtlyn Turner just missed the awards stand with a 9th-place finish in the discus. Teammate Grayce Panos was 10th in the 400.
Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos placed seventh in the mile with a time of 4:19.93. Connor Fleming was seventh in the 100 (11.32) and 12th in the 200. Charlie Meehlieb (discus, 136-6) and Chris Climes (shot put, 44-7) both finished fifth. Ethan Callahan was eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.29) and 10th in the 100 high hurdles.
The Warriors’ 400 relay finished fourth (44.28) and Jacob Visk was ninth in the shot put.
Geibel Catholic’s Emma Larkin finished 19th in the 800 with a time of 2:30.05.
Southmoreland’s Adam Halinka placed seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.29). Megan Mehall (400), Lexi Ohler (3,200), and Lizzy Boone (high jump) all had ninth-place finishes.
Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee won the bronze medal in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.12 seconds. Teammate Taevian Richardson placed eighth in the high jump (5-11). The Red Raiders finished eighth in the 400 relay in 52.23 seconds. Mason Stewart was 11th in the mile.
The Lady Raiders’ Hope Trimmer was fifth in the mile with a time of 5:11.32. Grace Trimmer was 12th in the 3,200.
Waynesburg’s Emily Mahle was 12th in the long jump, missing the awards stand by just one inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.