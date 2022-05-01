All Sterlene Scott needed was her teammates -- and herself -- to hang onto the baton and successfully navigate the final four laps around Bill Power Stadium in Saturday's FCCA Track & Field Championships, and she'd earn the point difference she needed for MVP honors.
The Fillies came through in style with a first-place finish in 4:21.42 to secure Track MVP honors for the senior.
Teammate Mia Pierce took matters into her own hands to repeat as the Field MVP with first-place finishes in the javelin and discus, and a silver in the shot put.
Scott swept the sprints, winning the 100 (12.84), 200 (26.3), and 400 (1:01.21). Her times in the 100 and 200 were personal bests, as well as the Fillies' time in the 1,600 relay.
The senior was tied with Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo entering the final relay after the distance specialist won the 800 (2:20.43), 1,600 (5:03.11), and 3,200 (10:57.22), but Quarzo did not run on any of the three relays.
Scott was seeking to improve on last year's performance.
"I wanted to redeem myself from last year and wanted to place in something," said Scott. "It's challenging doing all those events and stay positive."
Scott said she also had her eye on the MVP trophy.
"Yeah, honestly," Scott said of winning the individual honor. "JoJo is extremely good.
"I came in super nervous. I knew there's a lot of competition. I'm happy I stayed confident."
Scott is aiming to qualify for the WPIAL meet in the three sprints.
"I want to do the 100. It pumps me up for the other events," said Scott.
Pierce won the javelin with a throw of 109-11 and the discus with a top effort of 111-5. She was second to Connellsville's Isabella Roebuck in the shot put to finish with 28 points.
"My javelin was an okay throw. My discus was nine feet short of a PR. It was not my best throw," said Pierce. "But, my throw in the shot put was a PR by a foot-and-a-half.
"I wanted to come in and place, and get my marks. The weather pushed me to want to do better."
Pierce hit her best throw of the season in the javelin the week before in the Shippensburg 95th Roddick High School Invitational with her top effort of 116-4. She placed fifth.
Pierce finished third in the discus with a throw of 117-4.
As for repeating as the Field MVP, Pierce added, "It's really exciting to get it again."
The Laurel Highlands girls edged Belle Vernon, 165-163, to win the team title.
