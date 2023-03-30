ALVERTON -- The Ligonier Valley boys returned home Wednesday afternoon with a sweep of the season-opening Section 8-AA meet at Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley sweeps opening meet from Scots, Commodores
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:53 AM
ALVERTON -- The Ligonier Valley boys returned home Wednesday afternoon with a sweep of the season-opening Section 8-AA meet at Southmoreland.
The Rams edged Frazier, 67-60, and downed the Scotties, 93-50.
Southmoreland's Adam Halinka swept the hurdles, winning the 100 high hurdles in 17.5 seconds and 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.8 seconds.
Halinka was satisfied with opening effort.
"I just wanted to run smooth. I wasn't worried about time," said Halinka, a junior. "I ran 43.8 in the 300 IM and ran 43.2 last year in the WPIAL finals.
"That 300 (intermediate hurdles) felt quite easy. I didn't touch the 300s until today. I'm real happy with that (time)."
Halinka added, "I was coming out today and seeing what I could do. I don't have a plan.
"I just wanted to to what I can do and for a first meet of the year, I'm very happy with it."
Halinka also competed in the 100 and 1,600 relay.
"I usually don't run the 100. I ran 11.5 for that," said Halinka.
Teammate Selby Bell swept the 800 (2:32), as did Joey Steban in the shot put (37-11½). The Scotties' 3,200 relay opened the meet with an overall first-place finish.
Frazier junior Austin Wilson not only opened the season at Southmoreland, but also his career. The first-year junior won the 200 and was second overall in the 100 and long jump.
"It's my first time doing track. I wanted to get faster for football," explained Wilson.
Although he's new to the sport, Wilson knows what he hopes to accomplish.
"I want to beat the school record in the 100, 10.9 (seconds). If I can get past 10.9, that would be wonderful," said Wilson. "Starting off the block has been the hardest for met. My takeoff is not good.
"I have another year to try to get my time."
Wilson also had to adjust to the flow of the meet.
"I need to get used to the timing of the meet and stuff," added Wilson.
Teammate Tyler Clark had a good meet against the Scotties with first-place finishes in the triple jump and 400.
