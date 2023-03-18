NORTH HUNTINGDON -- Laurel Highlands' hopes of playing for a state title remained alive until the final buzzer sounded, so the Mustangs' season came to an end Friday night at Norwin with a loss to Lincoln Park, 69-66, in the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals.
The Mustangs close the season with a 24-4 record.
Lincoln Park (28-1) advances to the PIAA semifinals Monday night against Uniontown. The Red Raiders (23-5) avenged a WPIAL loss to North Catholic with a thrilling, last-second 55-54 win.
Gallagher poured in a game-high 35 points when the teams met in the Central Valley Roundball Classic in December, but it was Lincoln Park who held on for a 70-66 victory.
Lincoln Park's Mikey Crawford made the second of two foul shots to give the Leopards a 69-66 lead with 16.4 seconds remaining.
Hauger set up a play for the tying field goal, but the execution fell short and the Mustangs nearly threw the ball away.
"If we had been down two, I would've approached the last 16 seconds different," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "We had a play set (for the last 16.4 seconds). We had a series of screens. If we would've made (the shot) it would've been under five seconds.
"It was Rodney's option to take it or give it to Keondre. As it turned out, we just couldn't execute it like we planned."
DeShields took the ball out in the backcourt with .4 seconds left in the game.
"Ninety-nine times out of a hundred, I wouldn't have Keondre (DeShields) taking it out. But, it's a direct catch and you have to shoot right away," explained Hauger. "I was afraid they would come up with a bigger guy on the ball and the only guy I knew for sure (to throw the ball over a defender) was Keondre.
"Of course, they double-teamed Rodney and made it tough for him."
The Mustangs entered the fourth quarter down 48-44 when DeShields made two foul shots after he was fouled with a mere .1 seconds left in the quarter.
Laurel Highlands fell behind 62-52, but started clawing back behind the inspired play of Gallagher and DeShields.
"We were down 10 and they didn't quit," said Hauger. "I know the leaders of the team, Rodney and Keondre, they don't want to lose. They were imploring the guys every time there was a break in the action.
"And, our guys responded. Even though offensively it's two-man scoring, we have to play defense with five and I thought our guys did a good job.
"Our guys just kept plugging away."
Gallagher's hustle paid dividends after the senior gathered up a rebound for a putback and three-point play with 1:32 left in the game.
DeShields converted an offensive rebound to slice the deficit to 62-59 with 1:26 remaining. DeShields finished with 25 points.
The Leopards' Brandin Cummings, who swapped out his shirt when his jersey had a blood stain, hit both foul shots in a bonus situation to make the score 64-58 with 61 seconds left in the game.
Cummings finished with 13 points.
Gallagher gathered the inbounds pass and sped down the court. He made a twisting layup, but was called for an offensive charge at 54.6 seconds.
Crawford was fouled and converted both ends of the bonus for a 66-59 lead with 45.7 seconds remaining. DeShields made 1-of-2 foul shots the next trip down the floor, but Cummings made a pair of foul shots with 35.7 seconds on the clock.
Unfazed by the large, boisterous crowd that filled Norwin's gym, Gallagher nailed a 3-pointer for a 66-60 score. Hauger called a timeout with 28.8 seconds left in the game.
Gallagher really energized the Mustang faithful with 16.8 seconds left when he followed his missed 3-point attempt and was fouled after he made the field goal.
The three-point play, the last of Gallagher's game-high 33 points, cut the deficit to a field goal, 68-66.
Laurel Highlands came off a slow start after it was unable to make any shot -- from any place on the court -- early in the game.
The Mustangs had a chance to take the lead late in the first quarter, but was unable to convert a turnover by turning the ball over themselves.
Lincoln Park, though, was able to convert an errant pass for a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.
Laurel Highlands entered the second quarter with all pistons firing to rally into the lead.
Patrick Cavanagh scored off a nifty pass from Mason Bolish and Gallagher was fouled slashing through the line for a three-point play and a 19-15 lead.
Gallagher (5) and DeShields (6) combined for 11 of the Mustangs' 13 points in the second quarter. Lincoln Park led 28-25 at halftime.
"Keondre started off slow and then he became a beast," praised Hauger.
Laurel Highlands fell behind 40-31 with 3:34 left in the third quarter, but was able to close the deficit to four points.
Meleek Thomas led Lincoln Park with 23 points. Dontay Green scored 13 and DeAndre Moye added 11.
Although the season fell shy of the state title game, Hauger was quite proud of his squad's season.
"I personally think this team made a lot of strides," said Haugher. "They have no reason to be ashamed. They can old their heads high.
"They kept getting better. They enjoy each other. They are a pretty tight group."
The Mustangs lose nine seniors, including DeShields, Gallagher, Bolish, Noah Bryant, Blaise Krizner, Nate Schwertfeger, Michael Bittner, Cavanagh, and Josh Stenger.
As for who will be coaching the squad next season, Hauger said he's going to sort things out over the next few months before making a decision.
"I got to take a couple months to figure it all out. Yeah, I don't know," said Hauger. "Four years ago, I said I'd probably coach the Rodney years and that would be it. I'll be 70 in the summer. It's a lot of work."
