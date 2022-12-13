Bailey Liska's short jumper beat the buzzer to lift Connellsville to a 44-43 victory Monday night to avenge an earlier loss to Laurel Highlands.
Laurel Highlands defeated the Lady Falcons in the season-opening C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament, 45-49.
Alessandra Peccon gave visiting Laurel Highlands at 43-42 on a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left in the game.
Laurel Highlands (3-2) led 15-9 after the first quarter and held a slim 23-22 lead at halftime. Connellsville (2-3) outscored the visitors in the third quarter, 10-1, for a 32-24 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Laurel Highlands outscored Connellsville in the final quarter, 19-12.
Liska finished with 10 points. Teammate Hillary Claycomb scored a team-high 11 points.
Aierra Jenkins paced Laurel Highlands with a game-high 12 points. Aryianna Sumpter added 11.
Serra Catholic 49, Yough 22 -- The Lady Eagles held the visitors to single digits in each quarter for a non-section home victory.
Autumn Matthews scored 10 points for the Lady Cougars (1-2).
Abby Genes led Serra Catholic (2-0) with a game-high 15 points. Cate Clarke added 12.
Belle Vernon 55, Charleroi 44 -- The Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Cougars in the second half, 34-19, to rally for a non-section home victory.
Belle Vernon (1-3) led 12-7 after the first quarter, but Charleroi rallied for a 25-21 halftime lead.
Jenna Dawson paced the Lady Leopards with a game-high 20 points. Farrah Reader finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tessa Rodriguez had a solid game with eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
McKenna DeUnger led the Lady Cougars (1-2) with 17 points. Bella Carrato was in double figures with 14 points.
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 41 -- The Lady Maples held off a late rally for a non-section road victory.
Carmichaels (0-5) led 22-20 at halftime. Mapletown (1-4) used a 20-11 advantage for a 40-33 lead after three quarters.
Krista Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Mapletown. Bailey Rafferty added 10 points.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Mikes. Megan Voithofer finished with 12 points.
Beaver 48, Elizabeth Forward 29 -- Beaver shut the Lady Warriors out in the third quarter to pull away for a non-section road victory.
Beaver (3-1) led 25-18 at halftime and extended the lead to 42-18 after three quarters.
Alyssa Terza was the top scorer for Elizabeth Forward (2-2) with nine points.
Chloe List scored a game-high 18 points for Beaver. Zoe Ringer added 15.
South Side 58, Bentworth 34 -- The Lady Rams scored 23 points in the first quarter for a non-section home victory.
South Side (2-2) led 23-10 after the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime. The Lady Rams outscored Bentworth in the second half, 30-17.
Kayla O'Dell was the top scorer for Bentworth (2-3) with 12 points. Grace Skerbetz finished with 10 points.
Charity Tellish (13), Bailey Strnisa (12), Alyssa DeLong (11), and Maura Heberle (10) all scored double figures for South Side.
Waynesburg Central 55, Beth-Center 26 -- The Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with a non-section road victory at Beth-Center.
Waynesburg (5-0) led 11-9, 22-18 and 36-20 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Raiders. Teammate Josie Horne added 11.
Alexia Fischer scored 10 points and Lauren Brown had nine for the Lady Bulldogs (2-3).
Chartiers-Houston 43, Monessen 23 -- The Lady Greyhounds had a rough time on the road for a non-section loss.
Chartiers-Houston's defense held Monessen (2-1) to singled digits in each quarter.
MyAsia Major scored seven points for the Lady Greyhounds.
Amelia Brose led the Lady Bucs (2-3) with 16 points.
Boys basketball
McGuffey 64, West Greene 55 -- The Pioneers' late rally fell short in a non-section loss the the visiting Highlanders.
McGuffey (2-2) led 17-2, 35-19 and 54-33 at the quarter breaks. West Greene outscored the visitors in the final quarter, 22-10.
Kaden Shields scored a game-high 20 points for the Pioneers (1-3). Lane Allison finished with 17 points.
Amir Maltony (16), Tristan McAdoo (13), and Jantzen Durbin (12) were in double digits for McGuffey.
Women's basketball
Fairmont State (W.Va.) 76, California (Pa.) 67 -- Fairmont State rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-conference home victory.
California (4-4) led 24-19 after the first quarter and 39-34 at halftime. Fairmont State cut the deficit to 54-53 at the end of the third quarter.
The home team continued the momentum into the final quarter to rally for the win with a 23-13 advantage.
Allycia Harris led the Vulcans with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Smith (14), Ciaira Loyd (13), Rajah Fink ( 12), and Halle Harrington (11) combined with Harris to score all of California's points.
Alyssa DeAngelo scored a game-high 27 points for Fairmont State. Jertaya Hall (16), Katy Darnell (13), and Madeline Huffman (11) also scored in double figures.
