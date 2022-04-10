John Lujack is one of the most heralded football players to come out of Western Pennsylvania.
The former Connellsville High School star, Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner and Chicago Bear was informed recently that he is this year’s Heritage Award winner and will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in May.
On a visit to Florida I had the immense pleasure of sitting down to lunch at the Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Florida, with the 97-year old Lujack and his grandson Grant Pohlmann.
Lujack joked, “You mean in Fayette County they still remember John Lujack?”
I informed him that he is still revered back home.
Lujack was confined to a wheelchair as a result of age and some recent health difficulties.
In 2004, he drove his car into the side of a cement truck, suffering a broken back, several broken ribs and bruises and abrasions all over his body. After three days in intensive care and two weeks in the hospital, he climbed out of bed and flew home to the Quad-Cities for his grandson’s wedding.
In 2016, he underwent a five-hour surgery at the Mayo Clinic to repair damage done by spinal stenosis.
Lujack seemed to be doing well despite suffering a pair of strokes in May 2021. He is now a fulltime resident of Naples so he can be close to his grandson.
The story of Johnny Lujack is the stuff of legend even though there was a time when he doubted his ability coming out of Connellsville High School. He told me that in a 2007 Memory Lane.
“In my senior year of high school (1941), they named four teams all-state in Pennsylvania — and I didn’t make any of the four teams,”Lujack recalled.
“I did make all-county, but then my good friend and Notre Dame teammate Creighton Miller liked to say, ‘I understand that your high school was the only one in the county.’ That wasn’t true, but it did make people laugh.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to get a scholarship to attend Notre Dame. I told people that if I could just make the traveling squad in my junior or senior year, I could probably come back to Connellsville, run for mayor and win it hands down.”
Lujack played for a couple of pretty good teams during his high school playing days with the Cokers.
“I remember that we had an awfully good team in 1941 — we were tied the last game of the season against Brownsville or we would have gone on into the playoffs,”Lujack said. “That was a big disappointment to us, but we really had a nice team. We had Wally Schroyer at fullback and Dave Hart at halfback and Dick Pitzer, who eventually went to West Point and was captain of the Army team and I played against him in the 1946 Army-Notre Dame game.
“I think back to those days many, many times, and eventually I get a clipping of some sort and I remember this clipping said that I ran for two touchdowns of over 70 yards against Mount Pleasant and I don’t remember that at all.”
At our recent lunch Lujack recalled the rivalries from the old days.
“I remember playing Latrobe and of course Uniontown,” Lujack recalled. “Uniontown was our number one rival and we played Scottdale, Mount Pleasant. There were some really good football players back in the day.”
When Lujack graduated from Connellsville he sifted through some college offers and enrolled at Notre Dame in 1942.
“Henry Opperman was a strong athletic supporter of Connellsville and for some reason he thought that I could go on to college,” Lujack recalled. “I was getting offers from Pitt and Duke and other schools. Opperman got hold of a guy named Fritz Wilson in Pittsburgh and he was kind of responsible for Notre Dame scouting in and around the Pittsburgh area.
“Eventually I went out to Notre Dame for a tryout and after I had the tryout about a day or two later I received a scholarship, which really kind of surprised me, but I really think that I wasn’t good enough to make a Notre Dame team, and I said to my parents and my brothers and sisters — if I can make the traveling squad at Notre Dame my junior or senior year, I will be happy and feel that I had a successful career.”
Lujack became a star for the Irish.
He took over at quarterback for Notre Dame as a sophomore in 1943 when Angelo Bertelli joined the Marines — and he ended up helping the Irish to three national titles and establishing a reputation as one of the great signal callers in college football history.
In the 1943 school year, Lujack also played basketball, baseball (second base) and track (high jump and javelin) to become Notre Dame’s first four-sport letterman since 1912.
In his initial start versus Army in 1943, he threw for two scores, ran for another and intercepted a pass in a 26-0 victory. He spent nearly three years of his own in the Navy but returned in time to earn consensus All-America honors as a junior and senior on Notre Dame teams in 1946 and 1947 that did not lose a game.
But Lujack may be best remembered for a defensive play he made in the 1946 Army-Notre Dame game.
He preserved a scoreless tie in 1946 between the second-ranked Irish and top-ranked Army by making a touchdown-saving tackle of Cadet fullback Doc Blanchard from his defensive back position.
“That’s what I was supposed to do — tackle him,” Lujack said. “And maybe more people remember that Army game because it was a tie. It was just meant to be that way.”
Except for a 0-0 tie against Army, the Irish whizzed through Lujack’s remaining two seasons (8-0-1 and 9-0) without much of a challenge.
“That 1946 team we only had 24 points scored against us all year,” Lujack said with pride.
Lujack won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1947.
“As you look back now — you say boy that’s something,” Lujack stated. “In 1947 I was the 13th Heisman winner, it really didn’t have the publicity and the hoopla that you have going on today. I was told after the Southern Cal game in 1947 that I won the Heisman Trophy and I was really very surprised, because I wasn’t after any individual stuff.
“Now it really means an awful lot. When somebody says John was an All-American at Notre Dame and that doesn’t grab them, but then if they add ‘and he was a Heisman Trophy winner — it grabs their attention.”
At lunch Lujack made this point about the trajectory of his life.
“Connellsville prepared me,” Lujack said. “Notre Dame molded me into the person I became.”
Lujack was a No. 1 draft choice of the Chicago Bears, and in four busy seasons, he twice was All-Pro, once on defense and then on offense.
He also was the Bears’ extra-point kicker and led the NFL in scoring one season, all for a top seasonal salary of $20,000.
“I enjoyed pro football,” Lujack explained. “I signed up for four years with George Halas and at the end of four years I had two shoulder separations and I had a bad knee. I just thought it was time to quit rather than try and force things.”
One of Lujack’s big highlight’s with the Bears occurred on Dec. 11, 1949, when he passed for 468 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-21 shellacking of the Chicago Cardinals. The 468 passing yards is a Bear record that still stands today.
“1949 was my best offensive year,” Lujack recalls. “The game against the Cardinals where I threw for 468 yards was a new league record at the time surpassing Sammy Baugh’s mark of 446. I threw six touchdown passes and two more were downed on the one yard line. It was one of those days that was just fantastic.”
These days Lujack goes out to Quail Creek Country Club about three times a week and rides in a golf cart and watches his grandson play golf. The day I visited with him former NFL quarterback Gary Quazzo, a club member, joined us at lunch a enjoyed great Lujack stories.
Lujack said the WPIAL honor ranks right up there with being part of the first Fayette County Hall of Fame class in 2009.
“Any time that you are recognized in the area that you were born and raised,” Lujack offered, “and they recall your being there and living there and you were a citizen there, that means an awful lot to guys like me.”
Lujack at 97 will be unable to attend the WPIAL Hall of Fame Banquet on May 27 at the DoubleTree in Greentree. He will be represented by a family member.
In parting Lujack had this to say.
“I have never forgotten Connellsville, but I’m pretty sure that Connellsville has forgotten me,” Lujack joked.
Nothing could be further from the truth. You don’t forget a legend!
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
