Kolby Livingston had a goal and an assist as Laurel Highlands fought off visiting Albert Gallatin for a Section 3-AAA boys soccer victory Tuesday night.
Manny Olivares gave the Mustangs (3-2, 3-2) a 1-0 lead when he scored off a crossing pass from Livingston with 10:42 left in the first half, but the Colonials (0-4, 0-4) pulled even six minutes later when Christian Steeber scored on an assist from Luke Flecker to make the score 1-1 at intermission.
Livingston broke the tie with 10 minutes left in the game with a goal assisted by Nico Johns.
“It was a chip-and-run play by Kolby,” said LH coach Jerry Rogers, whose injury-depleted squad went deep into its bench. “We started two freshmen and put in three more during the game. They stood up pretty well, especially Thatcher Wilson who had to play keeper for us with Zach Layton out.”
The Mustangs, who maintain sole possession of third place in the section, host unbeaten Belle Vernon on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.