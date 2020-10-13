Kolby Livingston converted Matt Lucas’ pass into the winning goal in overtime to lift visiting Laurel Highlands to a 4-3 victory Monday night at Albert Gallatin in Section 3-AAA play.
“It was a perfect pass on the right-hand side,” Laurel Highlands coach Jerry Rogers said of the play.
Livingston scored the goal at 6:38 of the first overtime period.
“It was a defensive struggle in overtime. Neither team wanted to give up a goal,” said Rogers.
The Mustangs close out section play at 6-6 and secured fourth place in the standings.
Lucas converted Caleb Yanosky’s pass into the tying goal at 26:24 of the second half.
Harry Radcliffe, from another Lucas pass, tied the game at 1-1 at 37:16 of the second half. The Colonials regained the lead at 35:56 on Nick Pegg’s goal, but the Mustangs’ Ian Hamilton tied the game off a Radcliffe assist five minutes later.
Grant Skala gave the Colonials the lead at 3-2 with about 26 minutes left.
“Both teams had a chance to win in regulation,” said Rogers.
Albert Gallatin’s Chris Piwowar scored the match’s only goal of the first half.
Zach Layton picked up the win in goal for the Mustangs.
