As the PIAA, WPIAL, Gov. Wolf and high school football players and parents debated and pondered whether or not football should be played this fall during the coronavirus pandemic, one local school made its decision earlier this month.
Uniontown is one of two WPIAL schools (Summit Academy is the other) who voted to not participate in football this fall.
There was still a chance of Uniontown playing football during the school year if the PIAA and WPIAL decided to push the season into 2021, possibly in the spring. \
Red Raiders head coach Cedric Lloyd said if that happened and the climate was safe enough, his team probably would participate.
"If that happened, we would then have an opportunity to have a season," Lloyd said. "But the safety of the kids comes first and foremost."
For now it seems Uniontown won't have football again until the fall of 2021. That means a lost season for a couple Red Raiders who worked through the system only to have their final year become a casualty of the pandemic.
"You feel for the seniors, especially the ones who would've had a chance to showcase themselves a little bit this year," Lloyd said.
Lloyd cited seniors Dakota Burkholder and Blade Witt.
"Dakota played linebacker and back-up running back for us last year," Lloyd said. "A good, hard-nosed kid, I think he would've had a really good senior year. I was looking forward to him playing this year because I expected him to do some big things.
"Blade would've played wherever we needed him. He looked good coming out of the summer. He gained some weight, got a little faster and was ready to put some work in. He was capable of playing multiple positions. He would play some outside linebacker for us, he played some safety, played a little bit of running back. He was just an all-around good player.
"He was another kid who finally gets his chance and would've had a opportunity to showcase himself a little bit. He started a few games last year. This year he would have stood out on his own.
"It's a bummer for those kids. They stuck with it through all these years. I know as seniors they were ready to show that they deserved the opportunity, but because of all that's going on, they don't get their chance."
Lloyd noted that the lost season also effects up-and-coming underclassmen.
"You hate to miss a year in your development. Braxton Swaney was a freshman linebacker for us and played some tight end. He's a sophomore and he's a player. He needed his sophomore year to get up to speed. As a freshman you could tell he was a step off here or there, and the sophomore year would've done a lot for him.
"Braxton gained some weight and speed in the summer and looks really good. I'm looking forward to being able to coach that kid again."
Craig "CJ" Soltis stepped into the Red Raiders' starting quarterback job as a freshman last year before an injury ended his season.
"Craig is another kid who was looking really good," Lloyd said. "He got bigger and picked up some arm strength. It's a shame that he won't get to start his sophomore year.
"Another sophomore was Devin George, who was a receiver and a safety for us. He caught some balls and did some really good things as a freshman. He was ready to showcase himself a bit, too."
Lloyd saw Christian Perkins as another solid contributor in 2020.
"Christian is a junior who plays center and defensive tackle," Lloyd said. "He's another one who's a special player."
Uniontown was shifted from the Class 3A Big East Conference to the Class 4A Big Eight Conference for 2020 and would’ve competed with crosstown rival Laurel Highlands along with Belle Vernon, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport, Trinity and West Mifflin.
While other schools continue with conditioning and practice, the Red Raiders can only sit back and watch for now.
"I'll be able to do something with them when we're actually back inside the school building," said Lloyd, as Uniontown has opted to hold only online classes for the first nine weeks of the school year.
"When we get back, we'll start heavy conditioning and a weight routine that will last for awhile because we won't be having a season.
"But right now we're doing what we think is best for the kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.