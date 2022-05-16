Waynesburg Central graduate Daniel Layton joined Connellsville graduate Madison Wiltrout as a conference track & field championship gold medalist.
Layton, who competes for William & Mary, finished first in the decathon with 6,065 points in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship a week ago.
Layton finished first in the 400, 1,500, 110 high hurdles, shot put and pole vault. He was second in the 100, discus and javelin, placed third in the long jump and finished fourth in the high jump.
Former teammate Scott Benco finished second in the javelin over the weekend in the Mid-American Conference Championship. The Kent State junior had a top throw of 214-6 (65.38 meters).
Belle Vernon graduate Grace Henderson finished 10th in the heptathlon the same conference championship. The University of Akron multi-sport athlete finished with 4,014 points.
Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo placed 13th in the 5,000 meters Saturday at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The North Carolina State distance runner finished in 16:21.43.
