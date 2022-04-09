Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce won two medals Friday afternoon in the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational held at Latrobe Stadium.
Pierce won the silver medal in the discus with a throw of 106-6 and placed third in the javelin with a top effort of 102-1.
Albert Gallatin's DJ Thomas finished second in the javelin with a throw of 102-5. Pierce and Thomas were 1-2 in the javelin after the preliminary round.
Mount Pleasant's Rylin Bogush had a pair of medal-winning performances, finishing second in the 200 (27.23) and placing third in the 100 (13.38).
Yough's Nick Gunther also won two medals after taking silver in the discus (141-1) and placing seventh in the javelin (136-8).
The Colonials' Quentin Larkin placed fourth in the javelin with a top effort of 146-7.
Albert Gallatin's Grayce Panson (9, 200, 28.36), Kaitlyn Havrilesko (9, high jump, 4-6), Elizabeth Murtha (10, discus, 91-9) just missed the medals stand.
The Colonials' 3,200 relay team placed third and Chris Piwowar was eighth in the 400 with a time of 55.09.
Connellsville's Dylan Brooks had a fifth-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 142-9.
Connellsville's Isabella Roebuck was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 29-6. The Falcons' Austin Molinaro (3,200, 10:20.16) and Bryson Edwards (triple jump, 38-7½) also finished seventh. Nathan Reese placed eighth in the shot put with a top throw of 40-2½. The boys 400 relay was ninth.
Laurel Highlands' Sterling Scott had a busy, productive afternoon after finishing fourth in the 200 (27.50), seventh in the 400 (1:04.12), and ninth in the 100 (13.63). She also ran on the 1,600 relay that was sixth in 4:34.64.
The Fillies' Monica Yauger and Elena Cavanagh tied for ninth in the high jump after clearing 4-6.
The Mustangs' Hunter Kooser finished on the podium twice, placing third in the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the triple jump (38-11½). He just missed in the long jump with a ninth-place finish. Teammate Matt Schwertfeger was fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:05.98.
The Mount Pleasant girls' 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays all placed ninth. Tiffany Zelmore was seventh in the discus (95-11) and 11th in the shot put (28-6½). Cassidy Cole just missed the podium in the high jump after placing ninth.
The Vikings' Robbie Labuda won a pair of bronze medals, placing third in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-5). Teammate Garrett Eicher was eighth in the pole vault after clearing 9 feet. Bryce Jaworski placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 41-4½/
The Mount Pleasant boys' 3,200 relay was eighth in 9:39.88.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler placed 10th in the 3,200 with a time of 12:36.60.
The Yough boys' 1,600 relay finished eighth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:54.11.
