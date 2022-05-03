Washington-Greene and Westmoreland coaches also held their county Track & Field Championships on Saturday and local athletes earned more than a handful of medals and All-County honors.
The WCCA meet was held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, while the Washington-Greene championship was hosted by Peters Township.
Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto won gold in triple jump with a leap of 36-8½ and placed third in the long jump with a top effort of 16-7¼. Teammate Gracie Spadaro earned county honors after finishing third in the shot put (40-7½) and fifth in the javelin (101-1).
The Lady Scots’ Alexis Jacobs won silver in the shot put with a throw of 40-7½, as well as in the discus (122-6). Lizzy Boone tied for fourth in the high jump after clearing 4-11.
Mount Pleasant’s Cassidy Cole (T8, 4-7), Tiffany Zelmore (105-6), and Nicole Shinsky (6, 100-5) all had top-eight finishes. The Lady Vikings were seventh in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:29.19.
Southmoreland’s JJ Bloom won silver in the 100 with a time of 11.51 seconds, as well as in the 200 in 23.04 seconds. He also placed fifth in the long jump (19-11).
Isaac Trout won gold in the long jump (20-9), silver in the triple jump (42-5), and was seventh in the 100 (11.86). Adam Halinka placed eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.50). The Scotties were third in the 400 relay (45.44).
Mount Pleasant’s Jackson Hutter placed sixth in the 100 in 11.83 seconds. Joe Barrick placed seventh in the 1,600 in 4:47.17. Garrett Eicher was sixth in the pole vault (10-7). Robbie Labuda was seventh in the triple jump (39-5). Bryce Jaworski placed sixth in the shot put (43-11½).
The Vikings were fourth in the 400 relay (45.53), seventh in the 3,200 relay (9:26), and seventh in the 1,600 relay (3:54.58).
Yough’s Levi Gebadlo finished eighth in the 1,600 in 4:48.78 and Nick Gunther was seventh in the discus (135-2).
Ringgold, Waynesburg Central, Bentworth and California boys and girls had strong performances in the Washington-Greene meet.
Waynesburg’s Clara Paige Miller won gold with her throw of 97-3 in the discus and silver in the shot put with a top effort of 32-5.
Ringgold’s Abigaile Whaley finished first in the shot put with a throw of 33-1½.
The Lady Raiders received All-County performances from Jordan Dean (7, 100 high hurdles, 18.20; 7, 300 intermediate hurdles, 50.90), Lake Litwinovich (7, 800, 2:39.45; 7, triple jump, 37-10), Emily Mahle (5, high jump, J4-9), Jaden Tretinik (5, pole vault, 6-8), and Kaylee Ayers (7, mile, 7:12.48).
The Lady Rams’ Angelina Massey (3, 100, 12.76), Kelley Kulp (6, 100, 13.19; 7, 200, 28.38), Ryan Wilson (8, 1,600, 5:58.23; 5, 3,200, 13:16.02), Katelyn Ferrence (3, long jump 16-8; 6, high jump, 4-7; 5, pole vault, 6-8), Mallory Valentine (8, triple jump, 29-½), Abigail Nicolas (4, high jump, 4-9), Nina Forlini (7, pole vault, J6-8), Azariah White (7, discus, 77-4), Alexa Jolly (7, javelin, 91-0), Kenzye Krivinjanski (4, shot put, 30-3½), Kirra Gerard (8, shot put, 29-0), and Angelique Mariana (3, mile, 6:12.16) all had top-eight finishes.
The Lady Trojans’ Anastasia Georgagis was fourth in both the 1,600 (5:49.45) and 3,200 (13:02.55). Gianna Grillo placed fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (49.45). Jordyn Cruse was fourth in the discus (81-4) and eigth in the javelin (86-7).
Ringgold girls won silver in the 400 relay in 51.35 seconds and Waynesburg was fifth in 55.10. Ringgold was sixth in the 3,200 relay (11.37.99) and Bentworth was seventh in 12:33.77. The Lady Rams placed eighth in the 1,600 relay (4:15.72).
The Rams’ Ryan Pajak had a strong meet, winning the 3,200 in 10:13.04 and placing second in the 800 with a time of 2:01.42. Nick Whaley won silver in the 3,200 with a time of 10:29.07.
The Raiders’ Andrew Layton won the pole vault (12-2) and was sixth in the 400 (53.64). Teammate Dawson Fowler finished first in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 158-11, second in the triple jump (42-4), and eighth in the long jump (19-8¼).
Waynesburg’s Jacob Mason (6, discus, 103-6; 5, shot put, 40-1½) and Nick Burris (4, shot put, 41-6½) finished in the top eight.
Ringgold’s Lorenzo Zeni (6, 1,600, 4:59.45), Zach Alvarez (4, pole vault, 10-2), Maddox Suss (8, discus, 98-9), Braydon Wilcher (7, javelin, 112-3), Cael Konek (3, mile, 5:03.16), and co-ed 800 relay (4, 1:51.34) all returned home with All-County honors.
The Trojans’ Tanner Pierce won the silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 44-11. Ethan Fike (5, 110 high hurdles, 18.06; 6, 300 intermediate hurdles, 45.98), Kolby Kent (3, 1,600, 4:48.69; 6, 800, 2:10.13; 5, 10:29.07), Kai Vanderlaan (8, 1,600, 5:02.30; 8, 3,200, 11:13.53), Lee Qualk (5, long jump, 19-5), Christian Ross (2, high jump, 5-7; 5, pole vault, 9-2; 7, long jump, 19-10½), and Jake Layhue (8, 37-6; 4, high jump, J5-5) also earned All-County honors.
Ringgold won silver in the 3,200 relay in 8:50.71 and was fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:51.14). California placed sixth in the 400 relay in 46.91 seconds. Waynesburg was seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:17.28).
