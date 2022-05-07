Runners, jumpers, and throwers endured rainy, breezy conditions Friday to bring home top finishes in the Baldwin and Pine-Richland Invitationals.
Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce won the discus with a throw of 108-8 and silver in the javelin with a top effort of 95-3 at Baldwin. Uniontown's Hope Trimmer finished first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:11.05 and was seventh in the 800 (2:29.30).
The Waynesburg Central duo of Andrew Layton (pole vault, 14-10) and Dawson Fowler (triple jump, 42-11) won gold medals, and Fowler added a silver medal in the javelin with a throw of 145-4.
Southmoreland's Olivia Cernuto secured gold in the triple jump (34-2½) and won bronze in the long jump (16-4).
Elizabeth Forward's Logan Monzak, Keilly Rush, DaVontay Brownfield and Nick Snyder won the 400 relay in 44.27 seconds.
Connellsville's Dylan Brooks was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 135-11, with teammate Nicholas Rohal sixth with a top effort of 134-8. Nathan Reese just missed the podium in the shot put after finishing ninth in the shot put with a throw of 41-8.
The Falcons' Austin Molinaro was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:43.54. Kasey Stanton tied for eighth place in the high jump after clearing 5-3.
Beth-Center had a pair of athletes make the podium with Julia Ogrodowski placing sixth in the shot put with a top throw of 29-6 and Josh Hunter finishing eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles in a time of 45.62 seconds.
Brownsville's Janascia Vincent won the bronze medal in the shot put with a throw of 30-11.
Ringgold's Katelyn Ferrence, Kelley Kulp, Angelina Massey and Amira Crews placed fourth in the 400 relay in 52.29. Massey was fifth in the 100 in 13.11 seconds and Ferrence barely missed the podium in the long jump after finishing ninth with a jump of 15-9. Alexa Jolley finished seventh in the javelin with a throw of 86-9.
The Rams had a a trio of fourth-place finishes with Ryan Pajak (mile, 4:20.39), Nick Whaley (3,200, 10:06.28), and Dayne Wilson (long jump, 19-10). The 3,200 relay quartet of Thomas Borne, Alex Niziol, Cael Konek and Aidan Fausnaught was seventh in 9:19.13.
Elizabeth Forward also had medal-winning performances from Logan Monzak (6, 200, 23.42), Ethan Bowser (7, 400, 52.36), and Ethan Callaghan (5, 300 intermediate hurdles, 44.66). The Warriors' Dominic Cavalier, Hunter Thomas, Patrick Burgos and Bowser finished fourth in the 3,200 relay in 8:50.05.
The Lady Warriors' Taylor Snyder, Nikhia Sharpey, Aliyah Jackson and Joselyn Dawson placed eighth in the 400 relay (53.50), while Alexandra Jones, Marissa Manko, Jackson and Snyder finishing seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:38.0).
Uniontown's Mason Stewart won the silver medal in the 3,200 in a time of 10:01.59.
West Greene's Colin Brady sprinted to the bronze medal in the 100 in a time of 11.43 seconds. The Lady Pioneers' Brooke Barner was sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.54.
Southmoreland's Lizzy Boone cleared 4-11 to finish fourth in the high jump and Lexi Ohler finished sixth in the 1,600 in 5:43.21.
Jadon Ruby had the top finish for Calvary Chapel Christian School in 17th place in the javelin with a throw of 118-10.
Belle Vernon and Frazier completed in the Pine-Richland Invitational.
The Leopards' Tyler Mocello was the gold medalist in the triple jump with a jump of 39-7½. He added a seventh-place medal in the long jump (18-3½).
Dylan Timko, Nick Dimple, Chase Mertz and Trevor Kovatch finished seventh in the 400 relay in 47.53 seconds.
The Lady Leopards' Gianna Anderson won the silver medal in the triple jump with a leap of 34-7¼. Lily Shahan was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 81-11.
Frazier's Gabriella McGavitt finished second in the javelin with a throw of 95-1. Anna Stewart placed 12th in the 3,200 (12:40.98) and 24th in the 1,600 (5:58.19).
