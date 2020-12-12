The Belle Vernon, Waynesburg Central and Frazier boys basketball teams all had a tough opening night Friday with all three losing.
The Leopards fell to visiting Thomas Jefferson, 65-59, Keystone Oaks defeated the visiting Raiders, 71-43, and Frazier was edged on the road at Fort Cherry, 55-54.
Belle Vernon led 18-10 after the first quarter and 37-31 at halftime, but the Jaguars pulled into the lead after three quarters, 47-46. Thomas Jefferson closed out the win with an 18-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Gordon led Belle Vernon with 16 points. Jake Haney (14), Quinton Martin (11), and Devin Whitlock (10) also finished in double figures for the Leopards.
Evan Berger scored a game-high 18 points for the Jaguars. Ethan Dursey finished with 16 and Jake Pugh added 11.
Keystone Oaks pulled ahead in the first quarter, 25-9, and steadily increased its lead to 43-19 at halftime and 62-32 after three quarters.
Chase Henkins led Waynesburg with 16 points.
The Panthers' Owen Minford scored a game-high 21 points. Alex Samarian finished with 15 and Cameron Green added 10.
Frazier trailed at halftime, 30-23, but shaved the deficit to 40-36 entering the fourth quarter. The Commodores' rally fell a point short with a 18-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Frazier's Luke Santo led all scorers with 18 points. Owen Newcomer added 13.
Dylan Rogers scored 17 for the Rangers. Henry Karn finished with 10.
